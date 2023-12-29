Hintz completed hat trick with 7.9 left in overtime as Stars beat Blackhawks 5-4

article

Roope Hintz completed a hat trick with 7.9 seconds remaining in overtime giving the Dallas Stars a 5-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.

Hintz converted a pass from Jason Robertson for the winner.

Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn each had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who have won five consecutive home games.

Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves for Dallas.

Tyler Johnson had two goals while Cole Guttman and Jason Dickinson each had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks, who are 0-9-1 in their last 10 road games and are 0-17-1 when allowing more than three goals.

Petr Mrazek stopped 30 shots.

Johnson's second goal tied the score at 4-all at 17:24 of the third period 25 seconds into a power play.

Dickinson, Dallas' first-round draft pick in 2013, pulled Chicago within 4-3 with his career-best 12th goal of the season off the far post at 8:58 of the third period.

Benn gave the Stars a 4-2 lead on a rebound early in the third period, snapping an 11-game goal drought.

Dallas turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead in a 21-second span midway through the second period. Pavelski deflected a shot from the deep right circle by Nils Lundkvist at 9:03. Twenty seconds later, Hintz rammed a one-timer into the empty side of the net following a cross-ice pass from Robertson.

Hintz also scored 16 seconds into a power play midway through the first period for Dallas' first score. He tapped in the puck after being fed by Pavelski on the rush.

Chicago jumped to a 2-0 lead 11 minutes in. Johnson converted a rebound at 7:56 after Wedgewood blocked Anthony Beauvillier's shot from the high slot. Guttman scored exactly three minutes later in front of the crease after being fed by Lukas Reichel.

It was the sixth consecutive start and seventh straight appearance for Wedgewood (10-2-2) since Jake Oettinger suffered a lower-body injury early in Dallas' game on Dec. 15.

Pavelski's two points give him 1,034 in his NHL career. He moved into seventh place among all-time U.S.-born players, passing Doug Weight.

The Blackhawks played almost the entire game without forward Taylor Raddysh, who played only two shifts in the opening five minutes.

UP NEXT

The teams will play again at American Airlines Center on Sunday night.