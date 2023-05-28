Hot-hitting rookie McLain, Steer lead Reds past Cubs 8-5 for 3-game sweep

Matt McLain had a career-high four hits in his 12th big league game, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the slumping Chicago Cubs 8-5 on Sunday for a three-game series sweep.

Spencer Steer hit a two-run homer in Cincinnati's fourth win in its last five games. Kevin Newman reached five times on two singles and three walks, and Nick Senzel had two hits and two RBIs.

Cincinnati outscored Chicago 25-10 in the weekend set. The Reds totaled 14 hits in the finale against their NL Central rival.

Patrick Wisdom homered twice and drove in five runs in Chicago's fourth straight loss. He hit a three-run shot in the second and a two-run drive in the eighth in his eighth career multihomer game.

McLain is 15 for 31 during a seven-game hitting streak. The 23-year-old infielder, a first-round pick in the 2021 amateur draft, is batting .380 with two homers and eight RBIs since making his major league debut on May 15.

Cincinnati starter Graham Ashcraft (3-3) pitched five innings of three-run ball in his first win since April 15. The right-hander was 0-3 with a 12.98 ERA in his previous four starts.

Alexis Díaz worked the ninth for his 12th save. Dansby Swanson singled with one out, but Díaz struck out Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki to close it out.