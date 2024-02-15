How Blackhawks Connor Bedard went from IR to the ice in a short time frame

Turn the clock back one week. The Chicago Blackhawks weren't expecting Connor Bedard to be back on the ice come Thursday evening.

That is, until he visited the doctor.

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said the rookie had two appointments yesterday: a scan in the morning and a meeting with a doctor in the afternoon.

"We really didn't know much until then," Richardson said pregame before Chicago hosted Pittsburgh at the United Center.

Then, it was possible.

In the span of about a day, Bedard went from the pine to back into the spotlight.

"He said he was fine as always," Richardson said. "He was ready to come back."

The rookie, who has not played since fracturing his jaw on Jan. 5, will see his first action since undergoing surgery on Jan. 6.

He was originally projected to miss six to eight weeks of action.

Bedard came back just before the six-week mark.

Once he began the process of returning to the ice, Richardson made sure it was approved by the doctors. Then, he had to test the player himself.

Richardson tested Bedard in practice, saying he wanted he knew what the objectives were: protecting himself, first and foremost.

"We wanted to make sure that he had a little bit of battle and talk to him just about protecting himself a little bit out there," Richardson said. "He's a puck possession guy, so he sticks on the puck, on the ice, a lot of time he's gotta be aware, especially this time of year."

Bedard's presence will hopefully lift a team that's in need of some electricity.

The Blackhawks have averaged 1.4 goals per game in the 14 games Bedard missed with his fractured jaw.

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 09: Kevin Korchinski #55 of the Chicago Blackhawks, left, congratulates Connor Bedard #98 on his second goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at the Amalie Arena on November 9, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Phot Expand

Bedard has 15 goals and 33 points in 39 games this season. That leads all NHL rookies in the NHL with those numbers, even after missing over a month of game action.

Once Richardson put Bedard through some test, it was clear he was ready.

"We put him through some paces with some of the guys and myself this morning," Richardson said. "We just asked him after and he said, ‘yep, I feel good. I feel comfortable.’"

Bedard was originally expected to miss maybe six weeks or more with his fractured jaw. Now, he'll be back in almost inexplicable fashion.

Even though Bedard has only recently resumed eating solid food, he didn't lose any playing weight. That's impressive considering the time he had to spend only eating supplements.

"He didn't feel like he was shying away from anything, got to the front of the net and battle drills and he looked fine," Richardson said. "He looked like himself. So, he's eager to go.

With Bedard returning, it'll be time for the best rookie in the league to take the next step in his NHL development.

The 18-year-old, thought of as one of the most anticipated rookies to ever take the ice in the league, will have a chance to keep developing. Richardson noted he won't have any restrictions against the Penguins.

It'll be full speed ahead in the next turn of the 'Hawks rebuild.

"Not unless he turns the puck over," Richardson joked.