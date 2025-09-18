How to get Cubs post season tickets: Everything you need to know

Cubs fans hoping to secure seats at Wrigley Field for the 2025 postseason can now register for the team's "Fly the W" presale opportunity.

The registration window opened Monday and gives fans a chance to purchase a limited number of tickets for potential playoff games, starting with the Wild Card Series and National League Division Series.

Presale access for the NLCS and World Series will be announced later.

How to register

Fans must log in to their MLB.com account and complete the online registration for at cubs.com/postseason. Registration is open to U.S. residents age 18 and older. Only one entry is allowed per person.

Deadlines

Registration for the Wild Card Series closes Tuesday, Sept. 23 at noon CT. Additional rounds will open later. Registration for this round runs through Oct. 3.

Selection process

Entrants will be chosen randomly and notified through email with purchase instructions. Being selected doesn't guarantee tickets, which are first-come, first-served and subject to availability.

Ticket delivery

All tickets will be mobile-only through the MLB Ballpark app.

Other options

Fans can also secure access to half of the potential postseason games by placing a deposit toward 2026 Cubs season tickets or suite rentals. Details are available at cubs.com/tickets.

There is no fee to register, and fans remain eligible for future drawings even if not selected in the first round.