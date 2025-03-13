How Grady Jarrett explained the impact Chicago Bears pass rusher Dayo Odeyingbo can have

On Wednesday, new Chicago Bears defensive tackle Grady Jarrett talked about rushing the quarterback.

As the Atlanta Falcons career leader in quarterback hits, Jarrett explained how not every pass rush will be a sack.

But, even pass rushes that don't end in sacks can still be invaluable.

"Sometimes you get seasons where guys may have eight hits, but they might have six sacks. You're like, ‘Dang,’" Jarrett said Wednesday. "You might have a guy who has 20, 25 hits and has three or four sacks. But affecting the quarterback is the bottom line. Getting him off the spot, getting him uncomfortable."

This applied to Jarrett.

This also applies to new Bears' defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo.

In the 2024 season with the Indianapolis Colts, Odeyingbo registered three sacks. But, he also recorded 17 quarterback hits. That would have been good enough for second most on the Bears in 2024.

According to Pro Football Reference, Odeyingbo also recorded 19 pressures. Those tally plays that record a quarterback hurry, quarterback knowdown or sack.

Those 19 pressures would have been fourth for the Chicago Bears in 2024. Now, Odeyingbo gets to bring that pass-rushing ability to a defensive line that includes Jarrett, Montez Sweat, Andrew Billings and Gervon Dexter Sr.

When asked how he would describe his playing ability, Odeyingbo said "relentless."

"I don't want to ever stop chasing after the ball, chasing after the quarterback, making plays for the team, full effort," Dayo Odeyingbo said. "Bringing energy to the team on the sideline and on the field. So I would definitely describe my game as relentless."

The Bears need that relentless pressure.

Opposite Sweat, there's been a need for a pass rusher to step in and draw attention away from the Bears' premiere pass rusher.

In Odeyingbo, the Bears are paying $48 million for his potential, which Odeyingbo said improves as he enters each season. He learned this as a rookie, when he was limited to 10 games after suffering a torn achilles in his final season at Vanderbilt.

"Coming in with a major injury, not being able to play early, it's kind of a, looks like a setback, but it was a blessing in disguise," Odeyingbo said. "You get an opportunity to learn, sit back. So I mean, I've improved in every area in my game and I have a lot to improve."

Odeyingbo has shown that production on the field in his first four years.

He went from five sacks in 2022 to eight in 2023. While that sack number dipped to three in 2024, he recorded 17 quarterback hits for the second year in a row.

Odeyingbo also has five forced fumbles to his name, too.

One of the things that will help Odeyingbo is his connection to the current Bears staff.

Jeremy Garrett, the Bears new defensive line coach, tutored Odeyingbo at Vanderbilt. That added a level of comfort with Odeyingbo.

"To have that familiar face in the building was huge," Odeyingbo said. "Coach JG was with me at Vandy for a little over a year, and I'm excited to get to work with him because at Vandy, he was just the assistant D-line coach, so he couldn't really get his hands on me. But now, it's exciting to really learn from him, have the opportunity to truly develop him."

Now, in Chicago, Odeyingbo has a chance to develop even further under Garrett and in defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's system.

With that in mind, Odeyingbo knows opportunities will lead to more improvements. That's what he wants to see consistently.

"I'm excited about the future," Odeyingbo said.