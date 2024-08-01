How hot is White Sox manager Pedro Grifol's seat? Reports say he could be 'fired at any moment'

As the Chicago White Sox keep trudging towards baseball infamy, the future doesn't look good for manager Pedro Gridol.

According to multiple reports, Grifol's tenure might come to a close soon.

Both ESPN's Jesse Rogers and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said on Foul Territory that Grifol's days as the Sox's skipper are numbered.

Rogers said on Foul Territory he didn't expect Grifol to make it past Monday.

"There have been a lot of signs that they're going to make a change," Rogers said.

The White Sox are currently on pace for 123 losses, which would the 1962 New York Mets' mark for the highest number of losses by a single team in modern baseball history dating back to 1903. The Mets lost 120 games.

At this point, given what the Sox's roster looks like, that 123-loss mark seems like destiny.

The topic of the White Sox came up on Foul Territory, which is a digital baseball show available on social media and YouTube hosted by former MLB players, including former Sox players A.J. Pierzynski and Todd Frazier.

The show was also very straight forward in their White Sox discussions.

On the show, baseball analyst Alanna Rizzo mentioned a post on X that said throwing out the Sox's two 14-game losing streaks would be moot. Even without those massive losing streaks, the club would have the worst winning percentage in the MLB.

Rizzo was on the show with Rosenthal, and his report on Grifol was even more grim.

"He could be fired at any moment now," Rosenthal said.

According to Jay Cuda, who curates and posts White Sox statistics on social media, there are only managers in baseball history who have at least 200 games managed for the same team and own a winning percentage under .333.

Those managers are Pedro Grifol and James "Doc" Prothro Sr.

Prothro managed the Philadelphia Phillies from 1939 to 1941 and had a winning percentage of .301. That's the lowest managerial winning percentage in major league history.