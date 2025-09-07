How Loyola soccer's Aidan Crawford made history as captain of the Allstate NACDA Good Works Team

article

The fall sports season has kicked off, and with it will come a series of memorable moments that will shape the final four months of the 2025 calendar year.

Last month, Loyola University had a memorable moment of its own as it made some history in the process.

Ramblers goalkeeper Aidan Crawford was named captain of the Allstate National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) Good Works Team.

What we know:

Crawford was nominated to the Good Works Team as one of over 100 college athletes earlier this year. In August, he knew he was being named to the team but was surprised as he was named the captain of the fall Good Works Team.

This makes some history, as Crawford is also the inaugural fall Good Works Team, which includes student-athletes from NCAA Divisions I, II and III, junior and community colleges, and the NAIA. He also made history as the first Good Works Team captain to come from a mid-major team.

"I’ve heard heard about the Allstate Good Works Team, and I’m so happy that they’re recognizing other sports now because I think there’s so many cool people in NCAA," Crawford said. "Just to be recognized alongside some of these people is just such an honor."

There are 20 athletes chosen to represent seven sports. They were selected for service efforts addressing different causes. Crawford was nominated for his work as a self-starter.

Crawford founded Special Olympics LUC, a student-led organization at Loyola in partnership with Misericordia, a residential community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The group was named Loyola's Outstanding New Organization of the Year in its first year of existence.

Special Olympics LUC was also honored by Special Olympics Illinois by chosen to participate in the Chicago's 2024 Mag Mile Parade and received a top-20 national ranking from Special Olympics North America and ESPN.

What they're saying:

ESPN reporter Holly Rowe has seen plenty of top-tier athletes. She's been around some of the biggest moments in college sports in recent memory.

She was on hand to help honor Crawford as the Good Works Team captain. It was hard for her to contain her emotions.

"These young people are doing such great work in the community, and it’s an example to me that I’ve got to do better and do more," Rowe said. "I just want that all of us get to shine a light on all the work these young people are doing. So, I get emotional. I turn and look at Aidan and he’s got tears in his eyes, and I start crying because this is something that means a lot to him and his family and his sister."

Rowe is a member of the panel that helps choose the Good Works Team. She's also watched as the Good Works Team has evolved into a full team that honors men's and women's sports, no matter what level of competition.

"He has made a huge impact on this community and this campus. Just to be here and honor young people who are changing the world, it means something to me."

For Crawford, this was just validation to keep continuing the work that earned his honor.

"This is so cool, to get recognized at this scale," Crawford said. "It just inspires me to keep working."