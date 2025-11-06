How newly acquired DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka fits into the Chicago Bears defense

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka’s eyes lit up during his first official day as a Chicago Bear.

He was asked about the Bears’ ability to create turnovers. His eyes went wide. He began beating his chest.

"That's what defense is all about, man," Tryon-Shoyinka said. "That gets you fired up. That's what it's about right there."

Oh yeah. That’s the stuff.

Tryon-Shoyinka comes to Chicago after being used sparingly in Cleveland. He already brings a bright personality. He’s ready for a fresh start after leaving Tampa Bay for the Browns.

How much impact will he be expected to make in his first game as a Bears’ pass rusher? It all comes down to how he fits on the defensive line.

What we know:

The Bears needed some help on the defensive line. Dayo Odeyingbo is out for the year. Dominique Robinson will likely miss his second game with an ankle injury. Austin Booker is back, but he needs someone to sub for him at some point.

The numbers game was adding up. The Bears needed some help on the edges.

Enter: Tryon-Shoyinka.

He was the odd man out in Cleveland, and the Bears acquired him for a low cost.

"Just the athleticism, the length, really more of the tape in Tampa," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said. "He didn't get a lot of time in Cleveland, but the tape that you saw, there was a lot of traits to help us both in the run game and the pass game. Love the effort and the motor, the range that he has. Very similar style, few more traits than Dom, but a similar style to Dom. Reliable, dependable. So, that's the reason why we went that direction."

Poles said the plan is for Tryon-Shoyinka to be active on Sunday, but his role was still undetermined. Ready or not, he might need to be if Robinson isn’t able to go.

There’s some familiarity, though.

Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen faced Tryon-Shoyinka twice a year in NFC South games when he was the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. While his role is still to be determined, it gives Allen a good idea of where to start.

"He's smart," Allen said. "I think he's got good athleticism, good length. He's a guy that has played a lot of football. He's played championship football. He's been a part of that type of stuff there in Tampa. We're excited about the addition, and we'll see what that role is as we go forward. I'm glad we got him."

What's next:

Tryon-Shoyinka arrives in Chicago at an interesting time.

Montez Sweat is starting to heat up. He’s had three straight games with a sack and at least one tackle for loss. He’s also broken up three passes and forced a fumble.

Sweat is playing like the apex pass rusher the Bears traded for in 2023 and paid a premier contract for. Now, more than ever, it’s imperative to get him some assistance on the opposite side of the defensive line.

Booker will be the player starting opposite Sweat. He’s going to be in a position to be the player the Bears envisioned when they traded back into the 2024 NFL Draft to select Booker out of Kansas.

Still, there will be a chance for Tryon-Shoyinka to get a shot on the field.

He doesn’t have to be an all-world pass rusher. He just needs to provide pressure from the opposite side of the defensive line. The Bears know well how pressure can lead to sacks or, better yet, a turnover.

Tryon-Shoyinka understands this too.

"It's an amazing opportunity," Tryon-Shoyinka said. "Go out and play amazing defense with some of these dudes on this defense. So, we are all trying to get to that next game. We have a lot in front of us, but it's one game at a time right now. I'm trying to just find my identity with this team and fit in where I can."