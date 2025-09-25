How Noah Sewell earned the Chicago Bears trust at inside linebacker

Last Sunday, Tremaine Edmunds was having himself a day.

The Chicago Bears’ outside linebacker had two interceptions, including one at the goal line, which was the final nail in Dallas’s coffin that particular afternoon.

Edmunds was the face of a defensive highlight reel that forced four turnovers. The unsung hero of that reel is inside linebacker Noah Sewell.

"Tremaine had the flashier plays with the interceptions," Bears linebackers coach Richard Smith said. "When you combine them, the group played real well."

Sewell has filled in for linebacker TJ Edwards as Edwards recovers from a hamstring injury that’s kept him out the last two weeks.

Against the Cowboys, the 2023 fifth-round pick showed how far he’s come. He had 11 total tackles, which was second on the team behind Edmunds. With that kind of production, Sewell has set himself up to make a massive impact this Sunday against the Raiders.

He might not make the flashier plays, but the staff will count on Sewell to ensure the middle of the defense is secure.

What they're saying:

Sewell came to the Bears from Oregon. He was a top-rated linebacker prospect out of high school, coming from an athletic family. His brothers Nephi, Penei and Gabe all played Division I college football. Penei and Nephi both made it to the NFL with the Lions and Saints, respectively.

Peak athleticism is in his blood. He revels in that, too. Sewell said he wishes others could be in his shoes and feel just how fun it is to fly around as an NFL inside linebacker.

"Once I see the check, see the adjustments, I can make them and I’m able to just fly around," Sewell said.

That’s translating to the tape, too.

"Watching him play, he plays fast and is a physical guy," Smith said. "He's had a lot of production. When you look at his stat sheet, this guy's producing on game time and that's what you need to have. We're really pleased with him."

With Edwards out, Sewell has seized the opportunity. Smith said that production has translated well with what he’s learned this offseason.

Not only has Sewell learned multiple positions – so he could fill in just in case one of the Bears’ starters went down with an injury – he's also learned some of the finer things of the highest level of football.

Smith lauded Sewell for how he’s gotten the proper conditioning he's needed to stay on the field consistently and earn reps, also how he’s learned to eat and sleep to keep his body in a peak condition.

The Bears’ coaching staff noticed it all. At the inside linebacker position, Sewell has put himself in a position where he can show off his ability to move fast and fly to the football. In three games, Sewell has 25 total tackles and 2.5 stuffs, which is a tackle on a run play that registers no gain or a loss on the play.

He’s understanding the inside linebacker position, and how it allows him to do what he loves most.

"First and foremost, just like learning the communication adjustments that we have going on inside to where I can already see what's happening or what adjustments are about to show up and about to happen," Sewell said. "Just actually playing fast."

What's next:

The Raiders present a favorable matchup for the Bears, especially Edmunds.

So far this season, Las Vegas has allowed 12 sacks. That’s tied for the second-most allowed in the league. Of those 12 sacks, opposing defensive ends have accounted for four of them and opposing linebackers have accounted for 5.5 sacks.

The Bears, who watched Montez Sweat and Dominique Robinson lead the charge on the defensive line with two sacks vs. Dallas, might pair Edmunds with a pass rush in an effort to get to Raiders’ quarterback Geno Smith.

If that’s the case, the Bears need someone to make sure they don’t get burned when they decide to get aggressive with blitzes in the middle. That’s where Sewell comes in as the Bears’ middle linebacker.

Smith said the staff is so pleased with where Sewell is at linebacker. He’s making plays on both sides of the field, flying around where he needs to be. That will be tested this week against the Raiders and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. The Boise State product was a player the Bears met with in the pre-draft process, and is known for getting yards after contact.

It’s going to be a challenge for Sewell. But, he’s learned that everything about being an inside linebacker comes down to trust.

"I'd say just being reliable and trustworthy," Sewell said. "My teammates around me, I got to make sure they trust me that I'm able to do my job to my full capability."

The Bears have that trust in him.

"He's put himself and his body in a position where he has the ability to compete for a position," Smith said. "He came in here and he's not only learned one position, he's learned multiple positions, but he's done a great job with it. Then you watch him play on the field. You love him."