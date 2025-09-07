How practicing for 'something crazy' has Rome Odunze prepared for Year 2 with the Chicago Bears

In the Chicago Bears’ preseason finale, the Bears were faced with a third down deep in Kansas City Chiefs’ territory.

Quarterback Caleb Williams surveyed the field after taking the snap. He had running back D’Andre Swift in front as the checkdown. Williams targeted wide receiver Rome Odunze instead.

Williams’ pass was off target. It sailed through the back of the end zone. Williams opted to try and fit a pass to Odunze instead of taking the guaranteed yards. It would’ve been an athletic and acrobatic catch had he made the reception.

That target was a sign that Odunze might be primed for an impressive second year. The trust that Williams has in Odunze has been evident in training camp.

It’s also because Odunze has emphasized improving his ability to make acrobatic receptions this offseason, which has all been with a specific goal of being consistent in mind.

"The development over, I would say from the offseason until now, has been tremendous just in terms of the attention to detail, " Bears receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said. "More importantly, being in the spot when you're supposed to be there and those hard catches, coming up with them and being able to make them and complete them over and over again."

Big picture view:

Through training camp, Odunze made it a point to try a few different things.

When it’s just him on a jugs machine, Odunze thinks up different angles and ways he might see passes come his way during a football game.

It never hurts to be prepared.

"I try and do unique catches that may never come up in a game," Odunze said. "A lot of times it's the catches that you've never seen before and in practice or any of that kind of shows up in the game."

That, combined with his athleticism, is what makes him a weapon first-year head coach Ben Johnson can use in his offense. Johnson has already said Odunze is a player who’s earned his trust. So far, only four players have earned that: Odunze, DJ Moore, Cole Kmet and Olamide Zaccheaus.

In camp, Odunze specifically excelled in red zone drills.

Williams targeted Odunze in short-yardage situations within the 10-yard line, and Odunze caught touchdowns on various types of throws: back-shoulder passes, out routes, fade throws and more.

Johnson mentioned multiple times how he wants Williams to make throws that only the Bears receiver can make a play on, and no one else. Those us-or-nobody passes are especially crucial in the red zone when there’s limited space, and it becomes easier for defenses to close on passes.

That’s where practicing odd catch angles, no matter how improbable they may seem, comes in handy for Odunze.

"It's a different game down there with some throws and the timing and the speed of all," Odunze said. "That's where nobody and involves a lot of throws above the head or a lot of throws down low where nobody can get it. Practicing those things, continuing to rep on those things, are important too.

Not every play will be in the red zone, however. Odunze’s high-catch radius and route-running skills will benefit him in the open field.

Randle El has said Odunze has been improving in all those areas. He’s made noticeable strides in his first offseason under Ben Johnson.

"That's the thing that we kind of stress in our room. Like, man, you don't know how many opportunities you're gonna get, so take advantage of one," Randle El said. "Wherever the ball is, he's showing up and making a play."

All of these skillsets help Odunze; Williams understands that those skillsets can also help him

"It comes down to just continued reps," Odunze said. "Might have a few of those in practice here and there with C-Will, so just maintaining that chemistry, trying to be available for whatever comes."

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Rome Odunze #15 of the Chicago Bears catches a pass during Chicago Bears OTA Offseason Workout at Halas Hall on June 04, 2025 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

What's next:

Johnson wanted to go back and see the film on the third-down play in Kansas City. With the checkdown available, he wanted to see a different angle on the decision.

Johnson did like the pass, however.

"The good news is he made it a high back-five, which we alluded to in the past," Johnson said. "It was us or nobody."

Williams only felt comfortable making that pass because of Odunze’s ability to make difficult catches.

The second-year quarterback was open about how Odunze’s growth this offseason, building on the chemistry they had in their rookie seasons, gives him expanded trust in Odunze.

"The consistent open communication that we have between each other, his growth, him as a player, his confidence, his belief in himself that when the ball's in the air, it's his, has grown," Williams said. "I'm excited and I trust him with full faith and full belief that if I throw the ball to him, it’ll be caught."

That belief in Odunze comes from the preparation Odunze’s stacked in the offseason.

No matter how improbable it might seem, there’s a Williams might have to place a pass in a spot where it’s hard to make a play.

There’s a chance Odunze has practiced that potential catch in the preseason.

"You never know out there on that football field. It's always like, something crazy happens," Odunze said. "Especially as a receiver, you never know what the ball's gonna look like in the air. So you got to stack it wherever it comes."