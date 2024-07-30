How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans? Time, TV schedule for the Hall of Fame Game

The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans will face off in the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 1, officially starting the preseason for the Bears.

The game is the start of Enshrinement Week in Canton. Seven players – including former Bears Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers – will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Here's how to watch the Bears' preseason opener on Thursday.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans

TV: ESPN / ABC

Stream: NFL Plus

Radio: ESPN 1000

National Radio: Westwood One

The Bears vs. Texans Hall of Fame Game will be broadcasted nationally on ESPN. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call, while Lisa Salters and Laura Rutlege are on the sidelines.

Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans start time

Date: Thursday, Aug. 1

Time: 7 p.m. CDT

This is the first preseason game for the Bears this season, and a precursor to the regular season. The Bears and Texans face off in Week 2 on Sunday Night Football.

Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule

Sun., Sept. 8 Tennessee Titans FOX 12 p.m. Sun., Sept. 15 at Houston Texans NBC 7:20 p.m. Sun., Sept. 22 at Indianapolis Colts CBS 12 p.m. Sun., Sept. 29 Los Angeles Rams FOX 12 p.m. Sun., Oct. 6 Carolina Panthers FOX 12 p.m. Sun., Oct. 13 Jacksonville Jaguars^ NFLN 8:30 a.m. BYE Sun., Oct. 27 at Washington Commanders CBS 12 p.m. Sun., Nov. 3 at Arizona Cardinals CBS 3:05 p.m. Sun., Nov. 10 New England Patriots FOX 12 p.m. Sun., Nov. 17 Green Bay Packers FOX 12 p.m. Sun., Nov. 24 Minnesota Vikings FOX 12 p.m. Thurs., Nov. 28 at Detroit Lions CBS 11:30 a.m. Sun., Dec. 8 at San Francisco 49ers FOX 3:25 p.m. Mon., Dec. 16 at Minnesota Vikings ABC/ESPN 7 p.m. Sun., Dec. 22 Detroit Lions FOX 12 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 26 Seattle Seahawks PRIME 7:15 p.m. TBD at Green Bay Packers TBD