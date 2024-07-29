Hall of Fame induction plans for Chicago Bears great Steve 'Mongo' McMichael revealed

Hall of Fame induction plans for Chicago Bears great Steve "Mongo" McMichael were revealed Monday.

Due to McMichael's battle with ALS, Jim Porter, the president of the Hall of Fame, will travel to McMichael's home in Homer Glen to present the iconic gold jacket and bust to him in person.

McMichael's wife, daughter and Hall of Fame former teammates, Jim Covert and Richard Dent, will also be in attendance. They will then return to Canton for an evening event in honor of McMichael.

Football: Chicago Bears Steve McMichael (76) in action vs Indianapolis Colts. Chicago, IL 12/9/1985 CREDIT: Heinz Kluetmeier (Photo by Heinz Kluetmeier /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X32489 )

Other former teammates who will be at McMichael's home for the celebration include Tom Thayer, Gary Fencik, Jim Osborne, Jim Morrissey and Emery Moorehead.

At noon on Saturday, the Bagpipes and Drums of the Emerald Society of the Chicago Police Department will perform for McMichael on his front lawn. For years, McMichael appeared with the band to raise money for first responders.

McMichael has been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame every year since he was eligible more than 20 years ago, and after more than two decades of advocating for the induction, McMichael finally achieved his dream of becoming a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

In his career, McMichael played 13 seasons with the Bears, and ranks second in Bears history with 92.5 sacks. His 95.0 career sacks rank fourth in NFL history by a defensive tackle.

He was a two-time first-team All-Pro, a three-time second-team All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler in his 15-year NFL career. Now, that career is forever immortalized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Thursday, the Chicago Bears will take on the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame game in Canton. Team Mongo, McMichael's group of fans and supporters, plan to gather at The Butcher's Tap in Lake View to celebrate McMichael, raise funds in his honor for ALS United Greater Chicago and cheer on the Bears.