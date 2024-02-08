Former Bear Steve 'Mongo' McMichael reacts to Hall of Fame induction

It was an exceptional moment for Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael as the official word of his induction into the Hall of Fame was announced Thursday night.

In an exclusive interview, FOX 32's Elizabeth Matthews visited McMichael at his home in Homer Glen to capture his reaction to the induction.

After more than two decades of advocating for the induction, McMichael finally achieved his dream of becoming a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

From the defensive line to the Hall of Fame, McMichael is finally getting his moment. Thursday night brought together friends and old teammates.

"The fact that it's taken this long and he's in the condition that he is, it just makes it all that much better," said Bruce Herron, McMichael's former teammate.

McMichael was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease or ALS in 2021, which has taken away his ability to walk and talk. However, he can still communicate, as demonstrated by blinking once for yes during the interview.

FOX 32 asked McMichael if the news feels amazing, to which he responded with a big blink.

"Steve is also trying to be a spokesperson for ALS. It's a terrible disease, so I give him a lot of credit for that as well. But I think the whole Bear community should be very proud, very happy," said Gary Fencik, teammate.

Since his diagnosis, McMichael's wife Misty has been his voice, representing her husband in Vegas.

"I feel elated, I feel vindicated. I feel just very, very happy for him because this is his life's dream," she said.

McMichael has been nominated every year since he was eligible more than 20 years ago.

"It's amazing we've waited a very long time and we are really, really happy that he gets to go to Canton," said Kathy McMichael, his sister.

As the second in franchise history in sacks, McMichael made history and is doing so again now in 2024.

FOX 32 asked Kathy what she thinks her brother would say in reaction to the induction.

"I can't repeat it!" she said while laughing.

McMichael, now recognized as a Hall of Famer, is the seventh player of the 1985 Bears team to be inducted.