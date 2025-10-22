How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Can the Chicago Bears make it five in a row?
One player's availability this weekend will go a long way in determining the chances of keeping that winning streak alive.
Here's how to watch the Bears' vs. the Ravens this weekend.
How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens
TV: CBS
Stream: Paramount Plus on CBS and NFL+
Radio: ESPN 1000
The Bears and Ravens will be broadcast on CBS, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.
Noah Eagle will have the play-by-play call with JJ Watt serving as an analyst on CBS, with Evan Washburn reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.
Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens start time
Date: Sunday, Oct. 26
Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
Time: Noon, CDT
This game is awaiting a key decision: what's happening with Lamar Jackson?
The former NFL MVP has missed the last handful of games with a hamstring injury, and that's why the Ravens are sitting at 1-5 after their bye week. If Jackson can't play, then Cooper Rush will start in his place. That would benefit the Bears. Even a 70-percent Lamar Jackson is better than most of the NFL.
If he does play, it would be a test for the Bears.
After the defense has ballhawked its way to a league-leading 16 turnovers, getting tested against Jackson, Derrick Henry and a multi-faceted Ravens' offense would be a barometer for how talented the Bears' defense can be this year.
Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule
Week 1: Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 24
Week 2: Detroit Lions 52, Chicago Bears 21
Week 3: Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 17
Week 4: Chicago Bears 25, Las Vegas Raiders 24
Week 5: BYE
Week 6: Chicago Bears 25, Washington Commanders 24
Week 7: Chicago Bears 26, New Orleans Saints 16
Week 8: @ Baltimore Ravens
Week 9: @ Cincinnati Bengals
Week 10: vs. New York Giants
Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings
Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday)
Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers
Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)
Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)
Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions