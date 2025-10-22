How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Can the Chicago Bears make it five in a row?

One player's availability this weekend will go a long way in determining the chances of keeping that winning streak alive.

Here's how to watch the Bears' vs. the Ravens this weekend.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount Plus on CBS and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Ravens will be broadcast on CBS, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.

Noah Eagle will have the play-by-play call with JJ Watt serving as an analyst on CBS, with Evan Washburn reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 26

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Time: Noon, CDT

This game is awaiting a key decision: what's happening with Lamar Jackson?

The former NFL MVP has missed the last handful of games with a hamstring injury, and that's why the Ravens are sitting at 1-5 after their bye week. If Jackson can't play, then Cooper Rush will start in his place. That would benefit the Bears. Even a 70-percent Lamar Jackson is better than most of the NFL.

If he does play, it would be a test for the Bears.

After the defense has ballhawked its way to a league-leading 16 turnovers, getting tested against Jackson, Derrick Henry and a multi-faceted Ravens' offense would be a barometer for how talented the Bears' defense can be this year.

Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule

Week 1: Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 24

Week 2: Detroit Lions 52, Chicago Bears 21

Week 3: Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 17

Week 4: Chicago Bears 25, Las Vegas Raiders 24

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Chicago Bears 25, Washington Commanders 24

Week 7: Chicago Bears 26, New Orleans Saints 16

Week 8: @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 9: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 10: vs. New York Giants

Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday)

Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)

Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions