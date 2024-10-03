How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Chicago Bears are vying for a winning streak. That chance will come Sunday at home.
Here's how to watch the Bears' Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers
TV: FOX
Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+
Radio: ESPN 1000
SIRIUS XM RADIO: Channel 85 or 225
The Bears and Rams will be broadcast on FOX, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.
Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma will be on the call on FOX, with Megan Olivi reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.
Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers start time
Date: Sunday, Oct. 6
Where: Solider Field, Chicago, Ill.
Time: Noon CDT
The Bears are looking for their first winning streak of the season and they've got a good chance to earn it on Sunday.
The Panthers, starting former Bears' quarterback Andy Dalton, will come into Solider Field looking for the upset win. Meanwhile, Caleb Williams will look to build off an accurate and mistake-free performance against the Rams.
If Williams performs like he did against Los Angeles, the Bears will be in a good position to win their second-straight game behind a defense that's proved its mettle with two game-winning interceptions when it's needed a game-winning stop.
Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule
- Chicago Bears 24, Tennessee Titans 17
- Houston Texans 19, Chicago Bears 13
- Indianapolis Colts 21, Chicago Bears 16
- Chicago Bears 24, Los Angeles Rams 18
- Sun., Oct. 6 Carolina Panthers FOX 12 p.m.
- Sun., Oct. 13 Jacksonville Jaguars^ NFLN 8:30 a.m.
- BYE
- Sun., Oct. 27 at Washington Commanders CBS 12 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 3 at Arizona Cardinals CBS 3:05 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 10 New England Patriots FOX 12 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 17 Green Bay Packers FOX 12 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 24 Minnesota Vikings FOX 12 p.m.
- Thurs., Nov. 28 at Detroit Lions CBS 11:30 a.m.
- Sun., Dec. 8 at San Francisco 49ers FOX 3:25 p.m.
- Mon., Dec. 16 at Minnesota Vikings ABC/ESPN 7 p.m.
- Sun., Dec. 22 Detroit Lions FOX 12 p.m.
- Thurs., Dec. 26 Seattle Seahawks PRIME 7:15 p.m.
- TBD at Green Bay Packers TBD