How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Chicago Bears are vying for a winning streak. That chance will come Sunday at home.

Here's how to watch the Bears' Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers

TV: FOX

Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

SIRIUS XM RADIO: Channel 85 or 225

The Bears and Rams will be broadcast on FOX, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma will be on the call on FOX, with Megan Olivi reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers start time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 6

Where: Solider Field, Chicago, Ill.

Time: Noon CDT

The Bears are looking for their first winning streak of the season and they've got a good chance to earn it on Sunday.

The Panthers, starting former Bears' quarterback Andy Dalton, will come into Solider Field looking for the upset win. Meanwhile, Caleb Williams will look to build off an accurate and mistake-free performance against the Rams.

If Williams performs like he did against Los Angeles, the Bears will be in a good position to win their second-straight game behind a defense that's proved its mettle with two game-winning interceptions when it's needed a game-winning stop.

Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule