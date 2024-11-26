How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Chicago Bears are in a freefall. The bad news is their next opponent is one of the best teams in the NFL.

The Bears travel to Mo' Town for the holidays, visiting the 10-1 Lions.

Here's how to watch the Bears against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving this week.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount Plus on CBS and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

RADIO: Westwood One

The Bears and Commanders will be on CBS this weekend, and get the A-team.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will have the call on CBS, while Tracy Wolfson will be reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions start time

Date: Sunday, Nov. 28

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

Time: 11:30 CDT

The Bears and Lions are polar opposites, literally.

Detroit is at the top of the NFC North; Chicago resides in fourth place of four teams.

The Lions have built themselves into a contender. Jared Goff leads an offense full of playmakers and the defense is efficient and rarely makes mistakes. The Bears need to play their best game if they want to upset the team that has shaken off the bottom-dweller label.

Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule