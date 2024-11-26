How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Chicago Bears are in a freefall. The bad news is their next opponent is one of the best teams in the NFL.
The Bears travel to Mo' Town for the holidays, visiting the 10-1 Lions.
Here's how to watch the Bears against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving this week.
How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions
TV: CBS
Stream: Paramount Plus on CBS and NFL+
Radio: ESPN 1000
RADIO: Westwood One
The Bears and Commanders will be on CBS this weekend, and get the A-team.
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will have the call on CBS, while Tracy Wolfson will be reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions start time
Date: Sunday, Nov. 28
Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.
Time: 11:30 CDT
The Bears and Lions are polar opposites, literally.
Detroit is at the top of the NFC North; Chicago resides in fourth place of four teams.
The Lions have built themselves into a contender. Jared Goff leads an offense full of playmakers and the defense is efficient and rarely makes mistakes. The Bears need to play their best game if they want to upset the team that has shaken off the bottom-dweller label.
Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule
- Chicago Bears 24, Tennessee Titans 17
- Houston Texans 19, Chicago Bears 13
- Indianapolis Colts 21, Chicago Bears 16
- Chicago Bears 24, Los Angeles Rams 18
- Chicago Bears 36, Carolina Panthers 10
- Chicago Bears 35, Jacksonville Jaguars 16
- BYE
- Washington Commanders 18, Chicago Bears 15
- Arizona Cardinals 29, Chicago Bears 9
- New England Patriots 19, Chicago Bears 3
- Green Bay Packers 20, Chicago Bears 19
- Minnesota Vikings 30, Chicago Bears 27 (OT)
- Thurs., Nov. 28 at Detroit Lions CBS 11:30 a.m.
- Sun., Dec. 8 at San Francisco 49ers FOX 3:25 p.m.
- Mon., Dec. 16 at Minnesota Vikings ABC/ESPN 7 p.m.
- Sun., Dec. 22 Detroit Lions FOX 12 p.m.
- Thurs., Dec. 26 Seattle Seahawks PRIME 7:15 p.m.
- TBD at Green Bay Packers TBD