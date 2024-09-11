How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans: TV channel, live stream info, start time
CHICAGO - Welcome to primetime, Caleb Williams. The Chicago Bears are waiting to see how you handle the bright lights.
Here's how to watch the Bears' Week 2 primetime tilt against the Texans.
How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans
TV: NBC
Stream: NBC and NFL+ (Chicago area only)
Radio: ESPN 1000
National Radio: Westwood One
The Bears' return to Sunday Night Football means they get the primetime crew of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark. This will be the second-consecutive NFC North game for the crew, as they called the Detroit Lions' overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.
On Westwood One, the play-by-play commentator is Ryan Radtke and the color analyst is Mike Golic. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.
Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans start time
Date: Sunday, Sept. 15
Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
Time: 7:20 CDT
The last time the Bears were on Sunday Night Football, they were handled by the Los Angeles Chargers 30-13. Then, Tyson Bagent started at quarterback. Now, it'll be Caleb Williams.
The Bears and Texans are pretty familiar with each other. The two squared off in the Hall of Fame Game in August to kick off the preseason. The two will play for keeps now in Houston. The last time these two teams played was in 2022, when then-Bears linebacker Roquan Smith intercepted a pass to preserve a win.
Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule
- BEARS 24, TITANS 17 (1-0)
- Sun., Sept. 15 at Houston Texans NBC 7:20 p.m.
- Sun., Sept. 22 at Indianapolis Colts CBS 12 p.m.
- Sun., Sept. 29 Los Angeles Rams FOX 12 p.m.
- Sun., Oct. 6 Carolina Panthers FOX 12 p.m.
- Sun., Oct. 13 Jacksonville Jaguars^ NFLN 8:30 a.m.
- BYE
- Sun., Oct. 27 at Washington Commanders CBS 12 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 3 at Arizona Cardinals CBS 3:05 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 10 New England Patriots FOX 12 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 17 Green Bay Packers FOX 12 p.m.
- Sun., Nov. 24 Minnesota Vikings FOX 12 p.m.
- Thurs., Nov. 28 at Detroit Lions CBS 11:30 a.m.
- Sun., Dec. 8 at San Francisco 49ers FOX 3:25 p.m.
- Mon., Dec. 16 at Minnesota Vikings ABC/ESPN 7 p.m.
- Sun., Dec. 22 Detroit Lions FOX 12 p.m.
- Thurs., Dec. 26 Seattle Seahawks PRIME 7:15 p.m.
- TBD at Green Bay Packers TBD