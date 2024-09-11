How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Welcome to primetime, Caleb Williams. The Chicago Bears are waiting to see how you handle the bright lights.

Here's how to watch the Bears' Week 2 primetime tilt against the Texans.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans

TV: NBC

Stream: NBC and NFL+ (Chicago area only)

Radio: ESPN 1000

National Radio: Westwood One

The Bears' return to Sunday Night Football means they get the primetime crew of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark. This will be the second-consecutive NFC North game for the crew, as they called the Detroit Lions' overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.

On Westwood One, the play-by-play commentator is Ryan Radtke and the color analyst is Mike Golic. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans start time

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Time: 7:20 CDT

The last time the Bears were on Sunday Night Football, they were handled by the Los Angeles Chargers 30-13. Then, Tyson Bagent started at quarterback. Now, it'll be Caleb Williams.

The Bears and Texans are pretty familiar with each other. The two squared off in the Hall of Fame Game in August to kick off the preseason. The two will play for keeps now in Houston. The last time these two teams played was in 2022, when then-Bears linebacker Roquan Smith intercepted a pass to preserve a win.

Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule