How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders: TV channel, live stream info, start time in Week 4

The Chicago Bears finally got that first win. Now, can they make it two in a row?

The Bears head back on the road to Sin City, where they'll take on a Raiders team that's currently 1-2 on the year.

Here's how to watch the Bears' road test against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount Plus on CBS and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Colts will be broadcast on CBS, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.

Spero Dedes will have the play-by-play call with former Bear safety Adam Archuleta serving as an analyst on CBS, with Aditi Kinkhabwala reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders start time

Date: Sunday, Sept. 28

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 3:25 P.M. CDT

In the second late-afternoon game in a row for the Bears, Ben Johnson will aim to get his first winning streak and his first road win as the Bears' head coach. Luckily, his quarterback is hitting the right strides.

Caleb Williams was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his four-touchdown performance against the Dallas Cowboys, and gets a chance to continue his momentum against a Raiders team that has lost its last two games in a row.

The Raiders were torched by back-up QB Marcus Mariota last week in a 41-24 loss to the Washington Commanders, where the Commanders racked up 400 total yards and rushed for 207 yards in the win. The Bears' rushing attack struggled against the Cowboys, finishing with under 100 total rushing yards on the day against a Dallas' defense that shines against the run. But, the Raiders are allowing 114 rush yards per game. The Bears have a chance to own the run game.

Chicago Bears 2025 season schedule

Week 1: Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 24

Week 2: Detroit Lions 52, Chicago Bears 21

Week 3: Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 17

Week 4: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: @ Washington Commanders (Monday Night Football)

Week 7: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 8: @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 9: @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 10: vs. New York Giants

Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday)

Week 14: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 15: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Saturday)

Week 17: @ San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions