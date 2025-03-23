How to watch Chicago Stars vs Houston Dash: TV channel, live stream info, start time for Week 2

Chicago soccer fans have plenty to be excited about as the Chicago Stars FC gear up for another action-packed season in the National Women’s Soccer League. With a full schedule of competitive matchups ahead, supporters won’t want to miss a moment of the action.

The good news? Watching the Stars this season is easier than ever. Whether at home or on the go, fans can stream every match live and free—so there’s no excuse to miss a game.

Below, we break down how to watch every Chicago Stars match, details on the teams competing in the NWSL, and a full schedule of fixtures for the 2025 season.

The Chicago Stars unveil their new logo at Seat Geek Stadium on November 3, 2024 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

How can I watch Chicago Stars matches?

You can stream all Chicago Stars matches via FOX Local on your connected TV, through the FOX Local Mobile app, or on the Fox 32 Chicago website.

What teams play in the National Women's Soccer League?

14 clubs participate in the NWSL: Angel City FC, Bay FC, Chicago Stars FC, Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, Gotham FC, North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, Racing Louisville FC, San Diego Wave FC, Seattle Reign, Utah Royals FC, and Washington Spirit.

When does Chicago Stars FC play?

Week 1: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Stars FC (March 14, 7 p.m. CST)

Week 2: Chicago Stars FC vs. Houston Dash (March 23, 2 p.m. CST)

Week 3: Chicago Stars FC vs. Racing Louisville FC (March 30, 3 p.m. CST)

Week 4: Bay FC vs. Chicago Stars FC (April 13, 6 p.m. CST)

Week 5: Utah Royals vs. Chicago Stars FC (April 18, 8:30 p.m. CST)

Week 6: Chicago Stars FC vs. San Diego Wave FC (April 26, 6:30 p.m. CST)

Week 7: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Chicago Stars FC (May 4, 12 p.m. CST)

Week 8: Chicago Stars FC vs. Washington Spirit (May 10, 11:50 a.m. CST)

Week 9: North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Stars FC (May 17, 4 p.m. CST)

Week 10: Chicago Stars FC vs. Kansas City Current (May 24, 6:30 p.m. CST)

Week 11: Angel City FC vs. Chicago Stars FC (June 7, 9 p.m. CST)

Week 12: Chicago Stars FC vs. Seattle Reign (June 14, 4 p.m. CST)

Week 13: Portland Thorns vs. Chicago Stars FC (June 21, 9 p.m. CST)

Week 14: Chicago Stars FC vs. NJ/NJ Gotham FC (August 1, 7 p.m. CST)

Week 15: Chicago Stars FC vs. Bay FC (August 10, 1 p.m. CST)

Week 16: Seattle Reign vs. Chicago Stars FC (August 18, 9 p.m. CST)

Week 17: Chicago Stars FC vs. North Carolina Courage (August 22, 7 p.m. CST)

Week 18: Washington Spirit vs. Chicago Stars FC (August 31, 3 p.m. CST)

Week 19: Chicago Stars FC vs. Orlando Pride (September 7, 2 p.m. CST)

Week 20: Chicago Stars FC vs. Portland Thorns (September 14, 2 p.m. CST)

Week 21: Houston Dash vs. Chicago Stars FC (September 19, 7 p.m. CST)

Week 22: Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Stars FC (September 26, 7 p.m. CST)

Week 23: Chicago Stars FC vs. Utah Royals (October 5, 3 p.m. CST)

Week 24: Racing Louisville FC vs. Chicago Stars FC (October 10, 6:30 p.m. CST)

Week 25: San Diego Wave FC vs. Chicago Stars FC (October 18, 9 p.m. CST)

Week 26: Chicago Stars FC vs. Angel City FC (November 2, Time TBD)

Watch Chicago Stars FC live & free! Follow all the action on FOX Chicago+ and FOX LOCAL on connected TV. Find a full schedule of available matches here. *Geo-restrictions apply.