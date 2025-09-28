How we graded the Chicago Bears in their nail-biter vs. Las Vegas

Here's how we graded the Bears in their nail-biter against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bears special teams

When it mattered most, the Bears counted on their special teams.

Four made field goals and a block to win it.

An unbelievable way to win a game.

Grade: A

Bears offense

There were times when the Bears’ offense moved the ball. They kept Caleb Williams clean and they scored points.

There were also times when self-inflicted wounds limited the Bears in key moments.

In the third quarter, a third-down snap was low and away from Caleb Williams. That meant a loss of 20 yards instead of a shot at the end zone. The rushing attack was also nowhere to be found. The offensive line struggled to contain Raiders’ game-wrecker Maxx Crosby.

Ben Johnson tried everything he could. He called the Stumble Bum play and a fake flea flicker to try and move the ball when yards and success were hard to come by.

Still, the offense accounted for four field goals and a touchdown and had a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter.

The offense responded. They scored to go ahead.

Grade: C

Bears defense

The Bears’ defense forced four turnovers. They had their plays where they looked cohesive as a unit.

They also had their share of miscues, like the 64-yard touchdown run by Ashton Jeanty on a day where the rookie was having himself a day.

Still, there were no sacks against a Raiders’ offensive line that’s struggled this season. The Raiders also drove right down against the Bears with a chance to win with little resistance.

Grade: C

Quarterback Caleb Williams

After his career day vs. Dallas, Williams had a chance to build that into consecutive games where he was the best quarterback on the field.

Much wasn’t his fault on Sunday. The Raiders’ defensive line was controlling the line of scrimmage. But, Williams struggled to make sound decisions. He threw passes across his body, which is not a wise decision.

He also struggled to make reads on zone-read plays, which lost yards.

Still, when he had a clean pocket, Williams found his receivers and the Bears gained yards. He connected with Rome Odunze for a touchdown for the fourth game in a row. He picked up the slack when the running game was non-existent.

Grade: C

Tight end Cole Kmet

It wasn’t a good day for the Bears’ top tight end and offensive veteran.

Kmet dropped multiple passes, one of which would have set up a first down in the Raiders’ red zone. He also had a false start on a fourth-and-one attempt in the third quarter, which meant the Bears punted instead of trying to

Kmet also had another false start on second and three when the Bears were trying to drive and win the game.

Grade: D