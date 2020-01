article

Trent Frazier scored 16 points, including hitting four 3-pointers, to lead No. 24 Illinois to a 75-71 win over Northwestern.

Illinois (13-4, 5-2 Big Ten) had five players in double figures on Saturday.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 14 points, Giorgi Bezhanishvili had 13, Kofi Cockburn 12 and Andres Feliz added 10.

Robbie Beran led Northwestern (6-11, 1-6) with 17 points.

Kopp had 16 points, Pat Spencer 14 and Ryan Young added 12.