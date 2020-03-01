Illinois beats Indiana 67-66
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Ayo Dosunmu scored 17 points, including a key 3-pointer down the stretch, to lead Illinois over Indiana 67-66.
Dosunmu hit the 3-pointer with 1:28 left to put Illinois up 65-60.
Rob Phinisee then hit a 3-pointer with 1:14 left to pull Indiana within two.
Following a missed Illinois free throw, Andres Feliz ripped the rebound away from Phinisee.
Dosunmu was fouled and hit both free throws to make the score 67-63.
Phinisee hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Aljami Durham led Indiana with 13 points.