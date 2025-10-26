Illinois high school football: IHSA playoff first-round matchups for all classes statewide
It's time for the IHSA playoffs.
Illinois High School football is in the postseason. Here are the first-round playoff matchups for all classes statewide.
Illinois High School Football: Statewide playoff brackets
IHSA Class 1A football bracket scores first-round games
(1) Stockton vs. (16) Galena
(8) Princeville vs. (9) Heyworth
(4) Clifton Central vs. (13) Knoxville
(5) Rushville-Industry vs. (12) Dwight
(2) Annawan/Wethersfield vs. (15) Stark County
(7) Chicago Crane vs. (10) Deer Creek-Mackinaw
(3) Lena-Winslow vs. (14) Forreston
(6) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. (11) Ottawa Marquette
(1) Hardin Calhoun vs. (16) Villa Grove
(8) Greenfield-NW vs. (9) Sesser Valier
(4) Casey-Westfield vs. (13) Red Hill
(5) Tuscola vs. (12) Nokomis
(2) Camp Point Central vs. (15) Winchester West Central
(7) Mt. Sterling Brown County vs. (10) Athens
(3) Dupo vs. (14) Catlin Salt Fork
(6) Oakwood vs. (11) Carrollton
IHSA Class 2A football bracket scores first-round games
(1) Taylor Ridge Rockridge vs. (16) Illini West
(8) Chicago Richards vs. (9) Downs Tri-Valley
(4) Seneca vs. (13) Port Byron Riverdale
(5) Wilmington vs. (12) Warsaw West Hancock
(2) El Paso-Gridley vs. (15) Chicago Marshall
(7) Sterling Newman vs. (10) Colfax Ridgeview/Lexington
(3) Farmington vs. (14) Eastland-Pearl City
(6) Aurora Christian vs. (11) Erie-Prophetstown
(1) Johnston City vs. (16) Trenton Wesclin
(8) Chester vs. (9) Maroa-Forsyth
(4) Flora vs. (13) Nashville
(5) Pana vs. (12) Bismarck-Henning
(2) Westville vs. (15) Shelbyville
(7) DuQuoin vs. (10) Carlinville
(3) ALAH vs. (14) Marshall
(6) Toledo Cumberland vs. (11) Sullivan
IHSA Class 3A football bracket scores first-round games
(1) Richmond-Burton vs. (16) Poplar Grove North Boone
(8) Chicago Noble/Rauner vs. (9) Aurora Central Catholic
(4) Bloomington Central Catholic vs. (13) Princeton
(5) Monmouth-Roseville vs. (12) Manteno
(2) Byron vs. (15) Oregon
(7) Johnsburg vs. (10) Druand/Pecatonica
(3) Bishop McNamara vs. (14) Herscher
(6) Chicago Hope Academy vs. (11) Elmhurst IC Catholic
(1) Williamsville vs. (16) Hillsboro
(8) Petersburg PORTA vs. (9) Fairfield
(4) Tolono Unity vs. (13) Mt. Carmel
(5) Monticello vs. (12) Paris
(2) Vandalia vs. (15) Christopher-Z-R
(7) Olympia vs. (10) Greenville
(3) Benton vs. (14) St. Joseph-Ogden
(6) West Frankfort vs. (11) Roxana
IHSA Class 4A football bracket scores first-round games
(1) Lombard Montini vs. (16) Chicago Urban Prep/Bronzeville
(8) Marengo vs. (9) Peoria Notre Dame
(4) Dixon vs. (13) Woodstock North
(5) Coal City vs. (12) Sterling
(2) Morris vs. (15) Woodstock
(7) Metamora vs. (10) South Shore
(3) Macomb vs. (14) Country Club Hills Hillcrest
(6) Geneseo vs. (11) Rochelle
(1) Olney Richland County vs. (16) Jacksonville
(8) Centralia vs. (9) Cahokia
(4) Breese Central vs. (13) Columbia
(5) Freeburg vs. (12) Highland
(2) Carterville vs. (15) Alton Marquette
(7) Quincy Notre Dame vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin
(3) Rochester vs. (14) Taylorville
(6) Mt. Zion vs. (11) Waterloo
IHSA Class 5A football bracket scores first-round games
(1) Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge vs. (16) Vernon Hills
(8) Chicago Morgan Park vs. (9) Wheaton St. Francis
(4) Chicago Ag. Science vs. (13) Chicago King
(5) Chicago Corliss vs. (12) Chicago Lake View
(2) Belvidere North vs. (15) Chicago Noble/Bulls
(7) Maple Park Kaneland vs. (10) Lake Villa Lakes
(3) Wauconda vs. (14) Chicago St. Patrick
(6) Cary-Grove vs. (11) Sycamore
(1) Washington vs. (16) Normal U-High
(8) Mahomet-Seymour vs. (9) Marion
(4) Kankakee vs. (13) Lemont
(5) New Lenox Providence vs. (12) Springfield High
(2) Oak Forest vs. (15) Champaign Centennial
(7) Bloomington vs. (10) Mascoutah
(3) Peoria High vs. (14) Decatur MacArthur
(6) Morton vs. (11) Calumet City T.F. North
IHSA Class 6A football bracket scores first-round games
(1) LaGrange Park Nazareth vs. (16) Rockton Hononegah
(8) Highland Park vs. (9) Wheaton Warrenville South
(4) Lake Zurich vs. (13) Fox Lakes Grant
(5) Antioch vs. (12) Glen Ellyn Glenbard South
(2) Burlington Central vs. (15) Libertyville
(7) Machesney Park Harlem vs. (10) Chicago Mather
(3) Riverside-Brookfield vs. (14) Rolling Meadows
(6) Chicago Kennedy vs. (11) Oak Park Fenwick
(1) Chatham Glenwood vs. (16) Joliet Catholic
(8) East St. Louis vs. (9) Plainfield East
(4) Normal West vs. (13) South Holland Thornwood
(5) Chicago Goode vs. (12) Chicago Simeon
(2) Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. (15) Palos Heights Shepard
(7) Oak Lawn vs. (10) Burbank St. Laurence
(3) Crete-Monee vs. (14) Quincy
(6) Dunlap vs. (11) Pekin
IHSA Class 7A football bracket first-round games
(1) Oak Lawn Richards vs. (32) Edwardsville
(16) Arlington Heights Hersey vs. (17) Chicago Payton
(8) Rockford Guilford vs. (25) Chicago St. Rita
(9) New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central vs. (24) Burbank Reavis
(4) Lombard Glenbard East vs. (29) West Chicago
(13) Batavia vs. (20) Hoffman Estates
(5) Moline vs. (28) Tinley Park Andrew
(12) Yorkville vs. (21) Carol Stream Glenbard North
(2) Glenbard West vs. (31) Willowbrook
(15) Downers Grove North vs. (18) Mount Prospect
(7) New Lenox Lincoln-Way West vs. (26) Chicago Lincoln Park
(10) Chicago Kenwood vs. (23) Chicago Prosser
(3) St. Charles North vs. (30) East Moline United
(14) Mundelein Carmel vs. (19) Normal Community
(6) Chicago Brother Rice vs. (27) Rockford Jefferson
(11) Addison Trail vs. (22) Algonquin Jacobs
IHSA Class 8A football bracket first-round games
(1) Chicago Mt. Carmel vs. (32) Wilmette Loyola Academy
(16) West Aurora vs. (17) Belleville East
(8) Chicago Whitney Young vs. (25) Palatine
(9) Frankfort Lincoln-Way East vs. (24) Lincolnshire Stevenson
(4) Paltine Fremd vs. (29) Huntley
(13) LaGrange Lyons vs. (20) Elmhurst York
(5) Gurnee Warren vs. (28) Winnetka New Trier
(12) Bolingbrook vs. (21) Oswego East
(2) Barrington vs. (31) Elgin
(15) Glenview Glenbrook South vs. (18) Minooka
(7) Chicago Curie vs. (26) Homewood-Flossmoor
(10) Orland Park Sandburg vs. (23) Lockport
(3) Park Ridge Maine South vs. (30) Downers Grove South
(14) South Elgin vs. (19) Hinsdale Central
(6) Chicago Lane vs. (27) Chicago Perspectives
(11) Oswego vs. (22) Naperville North