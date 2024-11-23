Illinois high school football: scores from playoff semifinals, Chicago Public League title game
Here are the scores and results from some of the semifinal rounds of the IHSA Playoffs statewide and the Chicago Public League Championship Game.
IHSA Playoffs Semifinal
Saturday Scores
Chicago Public League Championship
Whitney Young 24, Kenwood 8
Class 1A
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 58, Camp Point Central 19
Lena-Winslow 42, Le Roy 13
Class 2A
Chicago Christian 34, Farmington 20
Class 3A
Monticello 23, Tolono Unity 20
Montini 42, Wilmington 12
Class 4A
DePaul College Prep 21, Coal City 14
Class 5A
Joliet Catholic 42, Morris 7
Nazareth 40, St. Francis 21
Class 6A
East St. Louis 48, Oak Lawn Richards 0
Geneva 28, Cary-Grove 26
Friday Scores
Amboy 42, Milledgeville 14
SICP 33, Niles Notre Dame 0