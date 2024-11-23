Expand / Collapse search

Illinois high school football: scores from playoff semifinals, Chicago Public League title game

By AP News
Published  November 23, 2024 6:23pm CST
High School Sports
Here are the scores and results from some of the semifinal rounds of the IHSA Playoffs statewide and the Chicago Public League Championship Game.

IHSA Playoffs Semifinal

Saturday Scores

Chicago Public League Championship

Whitney Young 24, Kenwood 8

Class 1A

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 58, Camp Point Central 19

Lena-Winslow 42, Le Roy 13

Class 2A

Chicago Christian 34, Farmington 20

Class 3A

Monticello 23, Tolono Unity 20

Montini 42, Wilmington 12

Class 4A

DePaul College Prep 21, Coal City 14

Class 5A

Joliet Catholic 42, Morris 7

Nazareth 40, St. Francis 21

Class 6A

East St. Louis 48, Oak Lawn Richards 0

Geneva 28, Cary-Grove 26

Friday Scores

Amboy 42, Milledgeville 14

SICP 33, Niles Notre Dame 0