Illinois high school football: scores and results from IHSA Playoffs

By AP News
Published  November 2, 2024 1:23pm CDT
High School Sports
Associated Press

Here are the scores and results from high school football around the state of Illinois on Nov. 1, as IHSA Playoffs began statewide

Friday Illinois High School Football Scores Week 10

Polo 58, Alden-Hebron 20

Ridgewood 46, South Fork 14

Wheaton Academy 55, Sandwich 19

IHSA Playoffs First Round

Class 1A

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 60, Dupo 0

Cumberland 28, Tuscola 6

Le Roy 54, Aurora Christian 21

Ottawa Marquette 44, Rushville-Industry 6

Class 2A

Dwight 41, Momence 13

Elmwood 56, Fithian Oakwood 26

Pana 21, Shelbyville 18

Seneca 39, El Paso-Gridley 23

Tri-Valley 42, Bloomington Central Catholic 28

Vandalia 41, Sangamon Valley 21

Class 3A

Byron 57, Fairbury Prairie Central 20

Eureka 29, Peotone 22

Princeton 40, Oregon 8

Williamsville 49, Carlinville 14

Class 4A

Cahokia 30, Columbia 17

Coal City 41, Johnsburg 13

Dixon 35, Marengo 14

Mt. Zion 42, Carterville 21

Normal University 41, Manteno 14

Peoria Notre Dame 59, Rochester 58, OT

St. Laurence 35, Richmond-Burton 17

Class 5A

Highland 55, Marion 19

Lisle (Benet Academy) 48, Perspectives 0

Peoria (H.S.) 52, Hillcrest 36

Rochelle 42, Marmion 7

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 24, Mahomet-Seymour 21

St. Francis 42, Sterling 18

Thornton Fractional North 40, Corliss 6

Class 6A

Antioch 43, Grayslake North 27

Belvidere North 35, Kaneland 20

Cary-Grove 71, Senn 6

Lake Forest 42, Mather 0

Libertyville 43, Deerfield 17

Oak Lawn Richards 21, Dunlap 20

Washington 52, Shepard 21

Wauconda 58, Bensenville (Fenton) 7

Class 7A

Batavia 54, Collinsville 13

Bradley-Bourbonnais 34, Algonquin (Jacobs) 27

Chicago Mt. Carmel 56, Machesney Park Harlem 14

Downers North 34, Wheaton Warrenville South 7

Lincoln Park 30, Hoffman Estates 14

Lincoln Way Central 49, Maine West 7

Lincoln Way West 34, Pekin (IL) 14

Moline 38, Addison Trail 13

Normal Community 41, West Chicago 16

Prospect 56, Hersey 14

St. Charles North 49, Rolling Meadows 14

Willowbrook 40, Hononegah 21

Young 13, Kenwood 12

Class 8A

Aurora (West Aurora) 31, Huntley 21

Barrington 66, South Elgin 13

Downers South 31, Plainfield South 27

Fremd 42, Andrew 20

Glenbard East 49, Curie 0

Gurnee Warren 31, Palatine 24

Lincoln-Way East 42, Niles West 0

Loyola 48, Belleville East 6

Lyons 38, Joliet West 0

Marist 42, Glenbrook South 14

Minooka 37, Taft 6

Naperville Central 48, Schaumburg 0

Oswego 21, Waubonsie Valley 7

Stevenson 31, Sandburg 14

York 37, Edwardsville 7