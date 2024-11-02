Illinois high school football: scores and results from IHSA Playoffs
Here are the scores and results from high school football around the state of Illinois on Nov. 1, as IHSA Playoffs began statewide
Friday Illinois High School Football Scores Week 10
Polo 58, Alden-Hebron 20
Ridgewood 46, South Fork 14
Wheaton Academy 55, Sandwich 19
IHSA Playoffs First Round
Class 1A
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 60, Dupo 0
Cumberland 28, Tuscola 6
Le Roy 54, Aurora Christian 21
Ottawa Marquette 44, Rushville-Industry 6
Class 2A
Dwight 41, Momence 13
Elmwood 56, Fithian Oakwood 26
Pana 21, Shelbyville 18
Seneca 39, El Paso-Gridley 23
Tri-Valley 42, Bloomington Central Catholic 28
Vandalia 41, Sangamon Valley 21
Class 3A
Byron 57, Fairbury Prairie Central 20
Eureka 29, Peotone 22
Princeton 40, Oregon 8
Williamsville 49, Carlinville 14
Class 4A
Cahokia 30, Columbia 17
Coal City 41, Johnsburg 13
Dixon 35, Marengo 14
Mt. Zion 42, Carterville 21
Normal University 41, Manteno 14
Peoria Notre Dame 59, Rochester 58, OT
St. Laurence 35, Richmond-Burton 17
Class 5A
Highland 55, Marion 19
Lisle (Benet Academy) 48, Perspectives 0
Peoria (H.S.) 52, Hillcrest 36
Rochelle 42, Marmion 7
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 24, Mahomet-Seymour 21
St. Francis 42, Sterling 18
Thornton Fractional North 40, Corliss 6
Class 6A
Antioch 43, Grayslake North 27
Belvidere North 35, Kaneland 20
Cary-Grove 71, Senn 6
Lake Forest 42, Mather 0
Libertyville 43, Deerfield 17
Oak Lawn Richards 21, Dunlap 20
Washington 52, Shepard 21
Wauconda 58, Bensenville (Fenton) 7
Class 7A
Batavia 54, Collinsville 13
Bradley-Bourbonnais 34, Algonquin (Jacobs) 27
Chicago Mt. Carmel 56, Machesney Park Harlem 14
Downers North 34, Wheaton Warrenville South 7
Lincoln Park 30, Hoffman Estates 14
Lincoln Way Central 49, Maine West 7
Lincoln Way West 34, Pekin (IL) 14
Moline 38, Addison Trail 13
Normal Community 41, West Chicago 16
Prospect 56, Hersey 14
St. Charles North 49, Rolling Meadows 14
Willowbrook 40, Hononegah 21
Young 13, Kenwood 12
Class 8A
Aurora (West Aurora) 31, Huntley 21
Barrington 66, South Elgin 13
Downers South 31, Plainfield South 27
Fremd 42, Andrew 20
Glenbard East 49, Curie 0
Gurnee Warren 31, Palatine 24
Lincoln-Way East 42, Niles West 0
Loyola 48, Belleville East 6
Lyons 38, Joliet West 0
Marist 42, Glenbrook South 14
Minooka 37, Taft 6
Naperville Central 48, Schaumburg 0
Oswego 21, Waubonsie Valley 7
Stevenson 31, Sandburg 14
York 37, Edwardsville 7