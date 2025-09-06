Expand / Collapse search

Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 2 on Sept. 5

By AP News
Published  September 6, 2025 11:59am CDT
High School Sports
Associated Press
Here are the scores and results from Week 2 of the 2025 high school football season in Illinois.

Illinois High School Football Week 2 Scores & Results

Annawan-Wethersfield 49, Bureau Valley 10

Athens 42, Pittsfield 19

Aurora (Central Catholic) 26, Christ the King 20

Benton 63, Robinson 0

Bloomington 19, University 14

Brown County 51, Pleasant Hill 14

Calhoun 41, Beardstown 0

Carterville 21, Nashville 14

Casey-Westfield 20, Tuscola 16

Central 24, Greenfield-Northwestern 6

Central 46, Mater Dei 0

Central 48, Momence 14

Chester 53, Pinckneyville 7

Columbia 27, Waterloo 18

Danville 12, Urbana 7

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 42, Tremont 13

Du Quoin 41, Harrisburg 0

Durand-Pecatonica 34, Fulton 21

East Peoria 49, Lanphier 0

Effingham 35, Mt. Carmel 14

Erie-Prophetstown 19, Hall 7

Fenwick 35, OPRF 0

Fort Zumwalt West, Mo. 35, Belleville (West) 14

Freeburg 44, Jersey 21

Galva 62, Peoria Heights 12

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 57, Fisher 7

Jacksonville 47, Eisenhower 12

Johnston City 45, Christopher 13

Lake Zurich 33, Antioch 0

Lawrence Central, Ind. 61, Edwardsville 21

Lincoln Way West 21, Lockport 17

Lincoln-Way East 41, Kankakee 0

Macomb 42, West Hancock 0

Marengo 41, Peotone 21

Milledgeville 46, Abundant Life-St. Ambrose, Wis. 20

Montini Catholic 35, Hillcrest 12

Olympia 46, Riverton 20

Oregon 40, Rockford Lutheran 8

Ottawa 50, Streator 14

Pana 33, Southwestern 0

Riverdale 46, Kewanee 7

Roxana 56, Red Bud 7

Rushville-Industry 40, ROWVA-Williamsfield 8

Salt Fork 41, Hoopeston 0

Seneca 44, Sangamon Valley 7

Stark County 13, Abingdon (A.-Avon) 12

Stockton 38, Lena-Winslow 14

Tri-Valley 21, Le Roy 7

West Carroll 56, West Prairie 0

Westville 49, BHRA 8

High School SportsSports