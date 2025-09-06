Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 2 on Sept. 5
Here are the scores and results from Week 2 of the 2025 high school football season in Illinois.
Annawan-Wethersfield 49, Bureau Valley 10
Athens 42, Pittsfield 19
Aurora (Central Catholic) 26, Christ the King 20
Benton 63, Robinson 0
Bloomington 19, University 14
Brown County 51, Pleasant Hill 14
Calhoun 41, Beardstown 0
Carterville 21, Nashville 14
Casey-Westfield 20, Tuscola 16
Central 24, Greenfield-Northwestern 6
Central 46, Mater Dei 0
Central 48, Momence 14
Chester 53, Pinckneyville 7
Columbia 27, Waterloo 18
Danville 12, Urbana 7
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 42, Tremont 13
Du Quoin 41, Harrisburg 0
Durand-Pecatonica 34, Fulton 21
East Peoria 49, Lanphier 0
Effingham 35, Mt. Carmel 14
Erie-Prophetstown 19, Hall 7
Fenwick 35, OPRF 0
Fort Zumwalt West, Mo. 35, Belleville (West) 14
Freeburg 44, Jersey 21
Galva 62, Peoria Heights 12
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 57, Fisher 7
Jacksonville 47, Eisenhower 12
Johnston City 45, Christopher 13
Lake Zurich 33, Antioch 0
Lawrence Central, Ind. 61, Edwardsville 21
Lincoln Way West 21, Lockport 17
Lincoln-Way East 41, Kankakee 0
Macomb 42, West Hancock 0
Marengo 41, Peotone 21
Milledgeville 46, Abundant Life-St. Ambrose, Wis. 20
Montini Catholic 35, Hillcrest 12
Olympia 46, Riverton 20
Oregon 40, Rockford Lutheran 8
Ottawa 50, Streator 14
Pana 33, Southwestern 0
Riverdale 46, Kewanee 7
Roxana 56, Red Bud 7
Rushville-Industry 40, ROWVA-Williamsfield 8
Salt Fork 41, Hoopeston 0
Seneca 44, Sangamon Valley 7
Stark County 13, Abingdon (A.-Avon) 12
Stockton 38, Lena-Winslow 14
Tri-Valley 21, Le Roy 7
West Carroll 56, West Prairie 0
Westville 49, BHRA 8