Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 4 Sept. 19 statewide

Published  September 19, 2025 11:53pm CDT
High School Sports
Here are the scores and results statewide from the fourth week of the 2025 high school football season in Illinois.

Algonquin (Jacobs) 35, McHenry 6

Amboy 46, Flanagan-Cornell 18

Antioch 70, Round Lake 12

Arlington Heights (Hersey) 56, Niles West 0

Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 35, Argenta (A.-Oreana) 6

Aurora (Marmion Academy) 48, De La Salle 14

BHRA 41, Iroquois West 0

Batavia 42, Lake Park 21

Belleville (East) 23, O'Fallon 0

Benton 17, Du Quoin 7

Bishop McNamara 75, Chicago Christian 0

Bloomington 31, Normal West 27

Brother Rice 28, Loyola 6

Brown County 47, Unity 0

Carrollton 15, Winchester (West Central) 12

Carmel 21, St. Laurence 14

Carterville 42, Herrin 0

Cary-Grove 34, Huntley 27

Casey-Westfield 38, Robinson 14

Centennial 14, Danville 7

Central 35, Oakwood 21

Central 49, Freeburg 0

Central 62, Beardstown 0

Central A&M 48, Madison 16

Centralia 42, Granite City 6

Chester 27, Sparta 0

Christopher 32, Hamilton County 13

Coal City 49, Streator 13

Collinsville 28, Mt Vernon 23

Columbia 34, Roxana 29

Crete-Monee 41, Thornwood 6

Crystal Lake South 34, Crystal Lake Central 7

DeKalb 41, Stagg 0

Dixon 48, North Boone 0

Dundee-Crown 24, Hampshire 0

Dunlap 49, Bartonville (Limestone) 0

Dupo 20, Wesclin 13

Durand-Pecatonica 52, Galena 20

East Peoria 36, Canton 32

East Saint Louis 60, Alton 6

Edwardsville 48, Belleville (West) 30

Effingham 51, Charleston 35

Farmington 35, Illini West 0

Flora 34, Albion (Edwards County) 12

Forreston 36, Morrison 21

Frankfort 64, Pinckneyville 31

Fremd 35, New Trier 16

Galva 70, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 12

Glenbard East 49, Elmwood Park 0

Glenbard South 56, Bensenville (Fenton) 14

Glenwood 43, Rochester 42, OT

Greenville 48, Hillsboro 28

Hall 18, Sherrard 15

Heyworth 24, Tremont 13

Homewood-Flossmoor 24, Naperville North 10

Jacksonville 48, Lanphier 0

Johnston City 36, Eldorado 6

Joliet Catholic 23, Marist 17

Kaneland 56, Ottawa 7

Kankakee 28, Normal 17

Lake Forest 28, Zion Benton 24

Lake Zurich 27, Libertyville 9

Lakes 21, Grayslake Central 20

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 30, Fennimore, Wis. 18

Le Roy 33, Fieldcrest 0

Lena-Winslow 38, Dakota 0

Lincoln Way West 17, Lincoln Way Central 12

Lincoln-Way East 49, Lockport 14

Macomb 42, Bureau Valley 16

Mahomet-Seymour 49, Taylorville 27

Marion 56, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 24

Maroa-Forsyth 53, PORTA 0

Mascoutah 24, Waterloo 19

Mater Dei 52, Harrisburg 21

Metamora 43, Morton 40

Milledgeville 28, Polo 6

Momence 43, Hoopeston 22

Montini Catholic 31, Fenwick 29

Morris 48, La Salle-Peru 0

Mt Carmel 41, St Ignatius 14

Mt Prospect (Prospect) 56, Maine West 8

Mt Zion 35, Mattoon 0

Mt. Carmel 32, Newton 7

Murphysboro 35, Massac County 21

Naperville Central 24, Neuqua Valley 17

Nashville 57, Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 14

Nazareth 24, ICCP 21

New Berlin 46, Riverton 23

Newman 40, Orion 14

Nokomis 54, Villa Grove/Heritage 7

North-Mac 40, Litchfield 7

Oak Lawn 34, Bremen 21

Olney 57, Marshall 19

Pana 36, Gillespie 8

Paris 48, Lawrenceville 7

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24, Prairie Central 14

Pleasant Plains 48, Auburn 35

Pontiac 28, Illinois Valley Central 0

Prairie Ridge 28, Central 7

Princeville 35, Elmwood 14

Quincy 53, Rock Island 6

Red Bud 25, Carlyle 20

Riverdale 43, Aledo (Mercer County) 8

Riverside-Brookfield 51, Elgin 0

Rockridge 29, Erie-Prophetstown 12

Rushville-Industry 54, Astoria (South Fulton) 6

Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Quincy Notre Dame 26

Salem 56, East Alton-Wood River 0

Salt Fork 47, Watseka 6

Sandburg 24, Aurora (Metea Valley) 7

Sangamon Valley 44, Arcola 6

Seneca 35, Genoa-Kingston 28

Sesser-Valier 34, Fairfield 22

Shepard 31, Evergreen Park 7

South Elgin 42, Aurora (West Aurora) 35

St Charles North 34, Wheaton North 12

Stevenson 21, Mundelein 7

Stockton 49, Fulton 0

Sycamore 27, Rochelle 22

Tuscola 39, Clinton 0

Unity 40, St Joseph-Ogden 10

University 47, Lincoln 0

Warrensburg-Latham 28, Shelbyville 8

West Carroll 48, River Ridge 0

Westville 72, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14

Williamsville 64, Pittsfield 26

Wilmington 49, Herscher 7

Winnebago 53, Rockford Lutheran 12

York 56, Leyden 0

Yorkville 28, Plainfield East 0

