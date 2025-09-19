Illinois high school football: scores and results from Week 4 Sept. 19 statewide
Here are the scores and results statewide from the fourth week of the 2025 high school football season in Illinois.
Illinois high school football scores and results Week43
Algonquin (Jacobs) 35, McHenry 6
Amboy 46, Flanagan-Cornell 18
Antioch 70, Round Lake 12
Arlington Heights (Hersey) 56, Niles West 0
Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 35, Argenta (A.-Oreana) 6
Aurora (Marmion Academy) 48, De La Salle 14
BHRA 41, Iroquois West 0
Batavia 42, Lake Park 21
Belleville (East) 23, O'Fallon 0
Benton 17, Du Quoin 7
Bishop McNamara 75, Chicago Christian 0
Bloomington 31, Normal West 27
Brother Rice 28, Loyola 6
Brown County 47, Unity 0
Carrollton 15, Winchester (West Central) 12
Carmel 21, St. Laurence 14
Carterville 42, Herrin 0
Cary-Grove 34, Huntley 27
Casey-Westfield 38, Robinson 14
Centennial 14, Danville 7
Central 35, Oakwood 21
Central 49, Freeburg 0
Central 62, Beardstown 0
Central A&M 48, Madison 16
Centralia 42, Granite City 6
Chester 27, Sparta 0
Christopher 32, Hamilton County 13
Coal City 49, Streator 13
Collinsville 28, Mt Vernon 23
Columbia 34, Roxana 29
Crete-Monee 41, Thornwood 6
Crystal Lake South 34, Crystal Lake Central 7
DeKalb 41, Stagg 0
Dixon 48, North Boone 0
Dundee-Crown 24, Hampshire 0
Dunlap 49, Bartonville (Limestone) 0
Dupo 20, Wesclin 13
Durand-Pecatonica 52, Galena 20
East Peoria 36, Canton 32
East Saint Louis 60, Alton 6
Edwardsville 48, Belleville (West) 30
Effingham 51, Charleston 35
Farmington 35, Illini West 0
Flora 34, Albion (Edwards County) 12
Forreston 36, Morrison 21
Frankfort 64, Pinckneyville 31
Fremd 35, New Trier 16
Galva 70, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 12
Glenbard East 49, Elmwood Park 0
Glenbard South 56, Bensenville (Fenton) 14
Glenwood 43, Rochester 42, OT
Greenville 48, Hillsboro 28
Hall 18, Sherrard 15
Heyworth 24, Tremont 13
Homewood-Flossmoor 24, Naperville North 10
Jacksonville 48, Lanphier 0
Johnston City 36, Eldorado 6
Joliet Catholic 23, Marist 17
Kaneland 56, Ottawa 7
Kankakee 28, Normal 17
Lake Forest 28, Zion Benton 24
Lake Zurich 27, Libertyville 9
Lakes 21, Grayslake Central 20
Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 30, Fennimore, Wis. 18
Le Roy 33, Fieldcrest 0
Lena-Winslow 38, Dakota 0
Lincoln Way West 17, Lincoln Way Central 12
Lincoln-Way East 49, Lockport 14
Macomb 42, Bureau Valley 16
Mahomet-Seymour 49, Taylorville 27
Marion 56, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 24
Maroa-Forsyth 53, PORTA 0
Mascoutah 24, Waterloo 19
Mater Dei 52, Harrisburg 21
Metamora 43, Morton 40
Milledgeville 28, Polo 6
Momence 43, Hoopeston 22
Montini Catholic 31, Fenwick 29
Morris 48, La Salle-Peru 0
Mt Carmel 41, St Ignatius 14
Mt Prospect (Prospect) 56, Maine West 8
Mt Zion 35, Mattoon 0
Mt. Carmel 32, Newton 7
Murphysboro 35, Massac County 21
Naperville Central 24, Neuqua Valley 17
Nashville 57, Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 14
Nazareth 24, ICCP 21
New Berlin 46, Riverton 23
Newman 40, Orion 14
Nokomis 54, Villa Grove/Heritage 7
North-Mac 40, Litchfield 7
Oak Lawn 34, Bremen 21
Olney 57, Marshall 19
Pana 36, Gillespie 8
Paris 48, Lawrenceville 7
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24, Prairie Central 14
Pleasant Plains 48, Auburn 35
Pontiac 28, Illinois Valley Central 0
Prairie Ridge 28, Central 7
Princeville 35, Elmwood 14
Quincy 53, Rock Island 6
Red Bud 25, Carlyle 20
Riverdale 43, Aledo (Mercer County) 8
Riverside-Brookfield 51, Elgin 0
Rockridge 29, Erie-Prophetstown 12
Rushville-Industry 54, Astoria (South Fulton) 6
Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Quincy Notre Dame 26
Salem 56, East Alton-Wood River 0
Salt Fork 47, Watseka 6
Sandburg 24, Aurora (Metea Valley) 7
Sangamon Valley 44, Arcola 6
Seneca 35, Genoa-Kingston 28
Sesser-Valier 34, Fairfield 22
Shepard 31, Evergreen Park 7
South Elgin 42, Aurora (West Aurora) 35
St Charles North 34, Wheaton North 12
Stevenson 21, Mundelein 7
Stockton 49, Fulton 0
Sycamore 27, Rochelle 22
Tuscola 39, Clinton 0
Unity 40, St Joseph-Ogden 10
University 47, Lincoln 0
Warrensburg-Latham 28, Shelbyville 8
West Carroll 48, River Ridge 0
Westville 72, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14
Williamsville 64, Pittsfield 26
Wilmington 49, Herscher 7
Winnebago 53, Rockford Lutheran 12
York 56, Leyden 0
Yorkville 28, Plainfield East 0