Illinois State holds off South Dakota for 12-10 victory

Zack Annexstad threw for 180 yards and his team's only touchdown, leading Illinois State to a 12-10 victory over South Dakota.

Trailing 10-6 late in the third quarter, Annexstad threw to Jerome Buckner for 41 yards and a first down at the South Dakota 3-yard line.

Three plays later Annexstad hit Tanner Taula with a 2-yard scoring pass and the Redbirds led 12-10 after the PAT was missed.

South Dakota's Eddie Ogamba missed a 43-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter and neither team drove inside the opponent's 40-yard line the rest of the game.

