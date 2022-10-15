Expand / Collapse search

Illinois State holds off South Dakota for 12-10 victory

By AP Reporter
Published 
Illinois State
Associated Press

NORMAL, Ill. - Zack Annexstad threw for 180 yards and his team's only touchdown, leading Illinois State to a 12-10 victory over South Dakota.

Trailing 10-6 late in the third quarter, Annexstad threw to Jerome Buckner for 41 yards and a first down at the South Dakota 3-yard line. 

Three plays later Annexstad hit Tanner Taula with a 2-yard scoring pass and the Redbirds led 12-10 after the PAT was missed. 

South Dakota's Eddie Ogamba missed a 43-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter and neither team drove inside the opponent's 40-yard line the rest of the game.
 