Illinois State Redbirds beat Southern Illinois 80-55

DJ Horne scored 17 points and Emon Washington scored 11 points with 10 rebounds and Illinois State beat Southern Illinois 80-55 to end the Redbirds' six-game losing streak.

Josiah Strong's 3-pointer broke a 4-all tie and the Redbirds never trailed again. Nine of 13 Redbirds that played entered the scoring column.

Ben Harvey scored 14 and Kyler Filewich 13 with 10 rebounds for Southern Illinois.

