Illinois State takes down Murray State 76-72

Kendall Lewis scored 14 points as Illinois State beat Murray State 76-72 on Sunday.

Lewis added five rebounds for the Redbirds (5-3). Myles Foster added 12 points while finishing 6 of 10 from the floor, and he also had five rebounds. Darius Burford had 12 points and shot 6 for 10, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Quincy Anderson finished with 27 points and two steals for the Racers (3-4). Rob Perry added 15 points for Murray State. In addition, Jacobi Wood finished with 11 points and four assists.

Illinois State plays Wednesday against Northern Kentucky at home, and Murray State visits Austin Peay on Saturday.