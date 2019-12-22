article

Tyreke Key and Jake Laravia each scored 17 points and Indiana State beat Chicago State 85-64.

Along with Tre Williams' 10 points, the trio finished a combined 18-of-25 shooting while Laravia made 7-of-12 free throws.

The Sycamores have won all four of their contests at home. Indiana State built an 18-9 lead and led 40-25 at intermission.

The Sycamores never trailed.

Xavier Johnson and Isaiah Lewis led Chicago State with 17 points apiece and Jace Colley scored 10.