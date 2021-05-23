Javier Baez hits two-run homer in 10th inning to push Chicago Cubs past St. Louis Cardinals 2-1

Javier Baez hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to break a scoreless tie and propel the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Baez hit the second pitch he saw from Alex Reyes 417 feet onto the center field batter's eye for his 11th home run of the season.

It was just the second earned run allowed by Reyes in 25 innings this season. Craig Kimbrel recorded four outs to improve Chicago's record to 4-4 in extra inning contests.

Adam Wainwright did not earn a decision despite allowing just one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts in eight innings.

