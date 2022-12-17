Jaylin Sellers leads Illinois State over Ball State 83-69

Jaylin Sellers scored 24 points to help Ball State defeat Illinois State 83-69 at the Indy Classic on Saturday night.

Sellers shot 7 for 12 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Cardinals (7-4). Jarron Coleman and Demarius Jacobs scored 16 points apiece. Coleman added five rebounds and seven assists.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Malachi Poindexter finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Redbirds (5-7). Kendall Lewis pitched in with 13 points and seven rebounds. Darius Burford had 13 points.

Ball State led Illinois State 41-34 at the half, with Sellers (13 points) their high scorer before the break.

