Jed Hoyer says the Chicago Cubs 'Made the best offer we could make' for Alex Bregman

The Chicago Cubs were finalists to land free agent star third baseman Alex Bregman.

Bregman, however, took a better offer.

According to reports, the Boston Red Sox and Bregman agreed on a reported three-year, $120 million contract, per MLB.com. According to MLB.com, the Cubs offered Bregman a four-year deal that was worth $115 million and included opt-out clauses following the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Cubs president Jed Hoyer had no regrets after Bregman passed on the offer to play in Chicago, acknowledging the Cubs were competitive and made their best effort.

"We made the best offer that we could make," Hoyer told reporters on Thursday. "Within the structure and our finances, we made the best offer we could make."

Bregman would have taken over at third base for the Cubs and would have added an experienced bat to the Cubs' lineup. Instead, the Cubs will likely turn to top prospect Matt Shaw at third base.

However, Shaw is a prospect. Bregman is an established big league player who has earned All-Star game nods, a Silver Slugger Award, a Gold Glove Award and helped Houston win a World Series.

Hoyer noted that's the nature of the business.

"It's free agency," Hoyer told reporters. "Ultimately, they got a deal in structure and amount that we couldn't match, but that's just the nature of it. But I'm thankful that I was able to pursue it. It was a really good opportunity. Now, we move forward."

In missing out on Bregman, the Cubs fan base will continue on the franchise because of their reluctance to spend top dollar on top free agents. The Cubs acquired Kyle Tucker in December and Ryan Pressly in February, both from Houston, but both have one year left on their contracts. If the Cubs want them beyond the 2025 season, the team will have to spend to make sure they remain in Chicago.

Time will tell if the Cubs spend the money to extend both Pressly and Tucker's tenures in Chicago.

In the end, Hoyer won't linger on Bregman. He believes the Cubs' offer to Bregman is a way the franchise is showing its competitiveness.

"To me, that’s competitive," Hoyer said.