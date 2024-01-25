John Schriffen tabbed as Chicago White Sox play-by-play announcer

The Chicago White Sox have their next play-by-play broadcaster.

The Sox announced that NBC Sports Chicago has hired ESPN's John Schriffen as its television play-by-play announcer for the 2024 season alongside award-winning analyst Steve Stone.

Schriffen called Major League Baseball, NCAA basketball, football, softball and baseball, NBA G-League and Summer League games for ESPN.

"I grew up playing and loving the game of baseball, so it is an ultimate dream to have accepted the role as play-by-play voice of the Chicago White Sox," Schriffen said in a statement. "When you consider all the great and talented broadcasters who have worked White Sox games over the decades, being handed this responsibility truly is humbling."

Schriffen will fill in the vacancy opened after Jason Benetti departed to call Detroit Tigers games as the primary television play-by-play announcer for the Tigers on Bally Sports Detroit.

New White Sox television broadcaster John Schriffen. (Provided by the Chicago White Sox)

"John is an incredibly talented sports broadcaster who brings energy, combined with national experience, to the booth," White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer Brooks Boyer said in a statement. "The White Sox have always been committed to setting the standard for local baseball telecasts, delivering professional, engaging and entertaining broadcasts for all viewers. John and Steve Stone, along with our best-in-class production team at NBC Sports Chicago, will undoubtedly carry on the legacy and tradition of the great White Sox teams in the booth."

According to the release, Schriffen becomes the second Black television play-by-play announcer in the MLB along with Seattle’s Dave Sims.

Prior to ESPN, Schriffen was a studio host and anchor for the NFL Network, where he worked on the programs NFL Total Access and NFL Gameday Live. He was also previously a play-by-play broadcaster and sideline reporter for CBS Sports.

"John is a proven broadcasting talent who has earned this coveted opportunity," President/general manager of NBCUniversal Local Chicago Kevin Cross said in a statement. "We look forward to having John join Steve in the White Sox broadcast booth beginning this season."