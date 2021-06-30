Expand / Collapse search
Jonathan Toews returns to Blackhawks, reveals illness that sidelined him for 2021 season

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Blackhawks
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews announced on Twitter Wednesday that he is back on the ice after missing the previous season due to an undisclosed illness.

The 33-year-old revealed he has been battling Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.

"I just think there's a lot of things I just kind of piled up where my body just fell apart so what they're calling it was Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, where I just couldn't quite recover, and my immune system was reacting to everything that I did. Any kind of stress, anything that I would do throughout the day there's always that stress response so I took some time off. That was the frustrating part, was not really knowing when or how we were going to get over the hump," Toews said.

Toews said he's enjoying getting back into the flow of things after his season-long absence.

"It feels great. It's been a long time," Toews said. "Honestly, I haven't taken this much time off probably ever since I was a kid, at least. So it's definitely nice to be back in Chicago. See some of the guys again, just slowly, slowly but surely just kind of settle into the life, into the routine again. So it's a good feeling right now."

The Blackhawks finished the pandemic-altered season at 24-25-7 at sixth place in the Central division.