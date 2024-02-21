Justin Fields says he 'would want to stay in Chicago' regarding his Bears future: 'I love the city'

The answer to the most pressing question around the Chicago Bears has been answered.

We now know why quarterback Justin Fields has unfollowed the Bears on Instagram.

Fields, on the St. Brown Brothers Podcast with Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown

"I still mess with the Bears," Fields said on the podcast. "I removed the Bears and the NFL from my timeline. I needed a minute from football."

That's understandable, as the Chicago fanbase is seemingly split down the middle on whether Fields should stay or go.

Fields knows this is a business. He understands it's out of his control.

At this point, he just wants to spend the summer preparing for next season and whichever team he will be with.

"I just want this over," Fields said. "I want to know if I’m being traded or not."

Currently, teams like Atlanta and Pittsburgh make the most sense for Fields.

They have the capital to trade, and they have

Still, all this trade talk doesn't diminish how Fields feels about the city he's still playing for at the moment.

He made his preference known.

"If it was up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago," Fields said. "I love the city. The city’s lit. The fans are great."