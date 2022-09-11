Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from SUN 3:38 PM CDT until MON 12:30 AM CDT, Lake County, Mchenry County
Flood Warning
from SUN 3:54 PM CDT until MON 12:45 AM CDT, Cook County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 5:19 PM CDT until SUN 8:45 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 5:45 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:19 PM CDT until SUN 5:30 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Beach Hazard Statement
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Kenosha County
Beach Hazard Statement
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Lake County
Beach Hazard Statement
from SUN 4:55 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County
Flood Watch
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Kane County, Kendall County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County

Justin Fields throws 2 touchdowns, Chicago Bears top 49ers 19-10 in Matt Eberflus debut

By Andrew Seligman
Published 
Bears
Associated Press
article

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 11: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a rushing touchdown by running back Khalil Herbert #24 of the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on S

Expand

CHICAGO - Justin Fields threw for two second-half touchdowns, Eddie Jackson set up a TD with an interception and the Chicago Bears gave Matt Eberflus a win in his head coaching debut, beating the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 on a rain-soaked afternoon

Fields shook off a rough first half, throwing a 51-yard TD to Dante Pettis in the third quarter and connecting with Equanimeous St. Brown for an 18-yarder early in the fourth to put Chicago on top 13-10. 

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of the field prior to the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 11, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Jackson then picked off Trey Lance near midfield for his first interception since 2019 and returned the ball to the 21. That led to a 6-yard touchdown run by Khalil Herbert, making it 19-10. 

Heavy rain flooded the area and drenched the new Bermuda grass installed this week.