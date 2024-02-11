Kansas City Chiefs use Super Bowl-winning play named ‘Corn Dog’ to go back-to-back

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Live updates from the Super Bowl in Las Vegas:

Chiefs dial up ‘Corn Dog’ for Super Bowl-winning play

Patrick Mahomes shared the name of the play Kansas City used for the winning TD in overtime.

"It’s just called Corn Dog. And we brought it back at the right time. ... Another Andy Reid special."

The Chiefs moved into rarefied air with their third Super Bowl championship in five years and fourth overall.

That tied them with the Packers and Giants for fifth on the NFL’s all-time leaderboard.

The Steelers and Patriots hold the honors with six apiece, followed by the 49ers and Cowboys with five each.

Kansas City also became the first team to repeat since the Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024.

Taylor Swift gets smothered

Taylor Swift was barely visible on the telecast when the Chiefs clinched the overtime win because she was smothered by a mob of her suite-mates when the winning touchdown was scored.

CBS immediately cut to her when Patrick Mahomes completed a touchdown pass to Mercole Hardman for the 25-22 victory, but only a wriggling mass of joyful humanity could be seen.

It was the second straight win for the Chiefs, but the first since she became fan-in-chief when she and Travis Kelce, who got a key first down before the touchdown, began dating shortly before the season started.

Shanahan oversees another Super Bowl collapse

What a crushing loss for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who again will be dogged with questions about not being able to win the big game.

He was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator that lost a 28-3 lead to the Patriots.

Four years ago, the 49ers under his command blew a two-possession lead in the fourth quarter to the Chiefs.

And then tonight, the 49ers took leads with 1:53 left in regulation and again in overtime and couldn’t hold on as Kansas City first forced OT and then won the game.

Shanahan is one of the NFL’s brilliant offensive minds, but until the Niners win a title with him on the sideline, the questions will remain.

Chiefs repeat! Mahomes leads winning drive in OT for 25-22 win

The GOAT. The dynasty.

Don’t count out Patrick Mahomes, who won his third Super Bowl title with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Harman in overtime. He is chasing Tom Brady’s seven championships, the current greatest of all time. Mahomes is in the conversation as well.

This the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl championship in a row and third in five seasons.

Previously, overtime was sudden death if the first team to possess the ball scored a touchdown. That led to situations where the game ended before both teams had a chance to play offense. That’s what happened with New England against Atlanta in Super Bowl 51.

Chiefs-49ers first Super Bowl to use new playoff OT rules

The first use of the NFL’s new playoff overtime rule comes in the Super Bowl.

No longer can the team that gets the ball first win it immediately with a touchdown. Both teams must posses the ball.