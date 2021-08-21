Expand / Collapse search

Kansas City Royals beat Chicago Cubs 4-2

By John Jackson
Published 
Cubs
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Kris Bubic carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2. 

Whit Merrifield had three hits and stole home as part of a double steal, helping Kansas City to its fifth win in six games. 

Bubic was working on a no-hitter when the game was delayed in the middle of the seventh because of an approaching storm. 

The heavy rain never materialized, and Bubic returned after a 34-minute delay. 

Frank Schwindel then led off with his second walk and Patrick Wisdom followed with his 20th homer.

