Expand / Collapse search

Ken Harrelson wins Frick Award for broadcast excellence

Published 
White Sox
Associated Press
article

Chicago White Sox broadcaster Ken 'The Hawk' Harrelson acknowledges the crowd on Hawk Day as he was honored by the White Sox before a game against the Boston Red Sox on September 2, 2018 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. ( Quinn Harris/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images )

CHICAGO - Ken Harrelson, a former player who called Chicago White Sox games for 34 years, on Wednesday won the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick award for excellence in broadcasting.

The 78-year-old was an outfielder and first baseman from 1963-71 for the Kansas City Athletics, Boston, Cleveland and Washington, then had a 43-season broadcast career.

He started broadcasting for the Red Sox (1975-81) and switched to the White Sox in 1982. Harrelson became Chicago’s general manager after the 1985 season, left after one year and became a New York Yankees’ broadcaster in 1987.

He returned to the White Sox broadcast crew from 1989 and stayed through 2018. He is a five-time Emmy Award winner.

Harrelson will be recognized at the Hall in Cooperstown, New York, during an awards presentation on July 25, a day before induction ceremonies.