Kenwood Academy boys basketball advances to state tournament after 8 players, coaches ruled ineligible

A judge ruled Friday that eight players and coaches from the Kenwood Academy varsity boys basketball team remain ineligible to compete in the upcoming State Tournament Series.

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) says a complaint was filed by a Chicago Public Schools (CPS) high school concerning five student-athletes and three coaches at Kenwood Academy.

The coaches and students were believed to be violating IHSA's residence by-laws. The CPS Office of the Inspector General (OIG) opened an investigation and sent the findings to the IHSA on Jan. 25.

Kenwood Academy boys basketball team was suspended from the 2024 IHSA Boys Basketball State Series on Feb. 21. The team appealed the decision to the IHSA Board of Directors later that afternoon.

The Class 4A Regional Semifinal game against Morton High School was postponed because of the appeal.

The IHSA Board of Directors amended their decision to let the team play. However, five student-athletes, the head coach, and two assistant coaches were not eligible to participate due to by-law violations.



That ruling was also appealed, but a judge ruled in favor of the IHSA.

The IHSA says Kenwood Academy won the Regional Championship against Oak Lawn Community on Feb. 23 and will advance to the sectional round of the tournament on Feb. 28. The five players and three coaches will remain ineligible for the duration of the State Series Tournament.

One Kenwood Academy assistant boys basketball coach was previously removed from his duties in the school’s basketball program after refusing to participate in interviews with the CPS OIG.