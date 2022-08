Keston Hiura homers twice as Milwaukee Brewers beat Chicago Cubs 5-2

Keston Hiura homered twice and drove in three runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 5-2 to salvage the finale of their weekend series.

Rowdy Tellez also connected and Willy Adames hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly for Milwaukee, which had dropped three of four.

The Brewers blew three one-run leads during a 6-5 loss to the Cubs in 11 innings on Saturday.

Chicago wasted a stellar performance by Justin Steele, who struck out nine in six scoreless innings.

Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki homered, but the Cubs finished with just five hits. Chicago had won five in a row and nine of 12 overall.