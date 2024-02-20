Expand / Collapse search

Knee sprain will sideline Chicago Bulls Torrey Craig for at least 2 weeks

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Bulls
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago Bulls don't act at trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline was on Thursday. A number of Bulls were rumored to be in trade discussions. But for the third straight year, they did not make any moves.

CHICAGO, Ill. - Another injury has struck the Chicago Bulls.

Torrey Craig sustained a right knee sprain while working out over the All-Star break and will miss at least two weeks, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Bulls said Craig will be re-evaluated in two to four weeks.

Through 33 games so far this season, Craig has averaged 6.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

This is the latest injury to plague the Bulls in an injury-riddled season.

Zach LaVine was ruled out for the rest of the regular season on Feb. 3 as he underwent foot surgery. Pat Williams remains sideline with a foot injury, too.

This isn't the first injury to sideline Craig, either. 

He missed 22 games with a right plantar fascia sprain this season. 

The Bulls return from the NBA All-Star break this Thursday against the Boston Celtics.

Related

There's a reason the Chicago Bulls didn't trade: 3 takeaways from Artūras Karnišovas after the trade deadline
article

There's a reason the Chicago Bulls didn't trade: 3 takeaways from Artūras Karnišovas after the trade deadline

Here are three takeaways from Artūras Karnišovas' press conference Thursday as the Bulls stand pat at the trade deadline.