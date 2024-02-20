Knee sprain will sideline Chicago Bulls Torrey Craig for at least 2 weeks

Another injury has struck the Chicago Bulls.

Torrey Craig sustained a right knee sprain while working out over the All-Star break and will miss at least two weeks, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Bulls said Craig will be re-evaluated in two to four weeks.

Through 33 games so far this season, Craig has averaged 6.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

This is the latest injury to plague the Bulls in an injury-riddled season.

Zach LaVine was ruled out for the rest of the regular season on Feb. 3 as he underwent foot surgery. Pat Williams remains sideline with a foot injury, too.

This isn't the first injury to sideline Craig, either.

He missed 22 games with a right plantar fascia sprain this season.

The Bulls return from the NBA All-Star break this Thursday against the Boston Celtics.