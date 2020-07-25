Knicks reportedly about to hire former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau
article
NEW YORK - A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks are finishing a deal to make Tom Thibodeau their coach.
The person told The Associated Press that no contract has been signed but a deal is expected to be announced next week.
ESPN first reported that the Knicks and Thibodeau were completing a five-year contract.
Thibodeau was the 2011 NBA Coach of the Year in Chicago and is a former Knicks assistant under Jeff Van Gundy.