Kyle Hendricks and Angels agree to $2.5 million, 1-year contract, AP source says

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

Hendricks has spent his entire big league career with the Chicago Cubs and is 97-81 with a 3.68 ERA in 270 starts and six relief appearances over 11 seasons. He was the last Cubs player remaining from their 2016 World Series champions, who won the team's first title since 1908.

He was an All-Star in 2016, going 16-8 with a major league-best 2.13 ERA. He pitched 4 1/3 shutout innings as the Cubs lost Game 3 to Cleveland 1-0 and 4 2/3 innings in Chicago's 8-7, 10-inning win in Game 7.

Hendricks, who turns 35 on Dec. 7, was 4-12 with a 6.27 ERA in 24 starts this year and had a 3.14 ERA in five relief appearances from May 23 to June 14. He completed a $70 million, five-year contract.

He allowed two hits over 7 1/3 innings in his final game with the Cubs, on Sept. 28 against Cincinnati at Wrigley Field, and was given an ovation. Hendricks came out of the dugout to wave to the crowd.

"Just for the fans to give me that, from the moment I showed up at the ballpark today kind of celebrating me," he said then. "Part of me hates it. I hate all the attention. But at the end I have to soak in all these moments."

Hendricks went to college at Dartmouth. He attended Capistrano Valley High School in Mission Viejo, California, about 25 miles from Angel Stadium.