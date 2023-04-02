LaVine, DeRozan lead surge as Bulls rally to beat Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies looked as though they were well on their way to yet another win. The Chicago Bulls had other ideas.

Zach LaVine scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan added 31 and the Bulls used a huge second half to beat the Grizzlies 128-107 and overcome Ja Morant’s triple-double Sunday.

The Bulls outscored the Western Conference’s second-place team 75-39 over the final two quarters after trailing by 23. They dominated the Grizzlies 40-16 in the third, ending it on a 17-0 run while taking the lead. And they responded with another big push in the fourth after Memphis pulled within three.

It wasn’t hard to see why LaVine called it "for sure" their best second half.

"For how much we were down, to be able to come back and get a lead like we did, I think it’s great," he said. "You gotta definitely pat yourself on the back."

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 31 points and made five 3-pointers for the Grizzlies, who had won eight of nine. Morant had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Desmond Bane scored 21, but the Grizzlies committed 18 turnovers, leading to 31 points for Chicago.