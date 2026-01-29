LeBron James wipes away tears during tribute, says he doesn't know if he'll play in Cleveland again

LeBron James doesn't know if Wednesday night will end up being his last trip to Cleveland as a player.

If James doesn't return, the Cavaliers and their fans continued to let James know how much he means to them.

James teared up during a video tribute played during a timeout in the first quarter. The 41-year-old Akron native wiped his eyes with a towel after the video played.

"It definitely got to me a little bit, for sure. I think it comes from being present. It wasn’t the highlights. It was just being present. I’m trying to live in the moment because I don’t know if it’s my last time here," James said after the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

"Every road arena I’ve been in, I’m just trying to take every moment in because it very well could be the last time. And obviously, it means a little bit more to me personally because I grew up 35 minutes south of here."

With 7:46 remaining in the first quarter, the Cavaliers showed video highlights of James scoring 25 straight points during Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference finals against the Detroit Pistons.

The Cavaliers won that game 109-107 in double overtime to take the lead in the series as James finished with 48 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. They beat the Pistons in Cleveland the next game to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time.

"I didn’t expect that, but obviously a lot of memories here, a lot of history. I remember that moment like it was yesterday. It was a pretty cool moment," James said.

It was the first time the Cavaliers have honored James by playing highlights from that game. Usually they have showed clips of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals — when Cleveland won its first championship — or when the Akron native was the first overall pick in the 2003 draft.

James spent 11 seasons over two stints with the Cavs. He left as a free agent in 2018 to join the Lakers.

"It’s an emotional game in general. During the tribute video you could see being back here is important to him. There’s a human element to all this," Lakers coach JJ Redick said.

The rest of the game ended up being a nightmare for James and the Lakers.

James had only 11 points, the first time in his 13 trips to Cleveland as an opposing player he has been held under 20 points. He was 3 of 10 from the field and 0 for 3 on 3-pointers in 27 minutes.

It was James’ worst loss in Cleveland as a visiting player. He is 10-3, but has been on the losing end in his last two trips.

"Every time it’s special and it reminds you of what you’re trying to do for the city and seeing the love he got," said Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 25 points.

The only highlight for James in the second half was seeing his son, Bronny James, play the final 8 minutes. The younger James, who scored his first NBA bucket at Cleveland last season, had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

"It was a pretty cool moment for him and for our family. And my mom is here watching her son and her grandson," LeBron James said. "It’s so cool and surreal that my mom gets to watch her son and her grandson play in the NBA."

Well into a record-breaking 23rd season, James has reiterated he doesn't know what the future holds, but he hopes for at least one more trip to Cleveland.

"I have not even thought about a farewell tour. I think that will come after (the season)," he said. "Eight years ago, when I left to go to LA, if you asked me if I’d still be playing in ’26, I’d have said no.

"I’m still playing this game at a high level and I still love the process. It’s about how much juice I can squeeze out of this orange. I’m in a battle with Father Time and I’m kind of taking it personal."