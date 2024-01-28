Lindholm and Markstrom lead Flames over punchless Blackhawks 1-0 to halt skid

Elias Lindholm scored a power-play goal late in the second period and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves as the Calgary Flames snapped a four-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

The last-place Blackhawks have been shut out in two consecutive games, three of their last four and four of the past six. Minus injured rookie star Connor Bedard, they've lost 10 straight on the road and are winless in their last 20 away from home (0-19-1). The franchise record is 22 games (0-20-2) set in 1950-51.

"Obviously it’s really frustrating," said Chicago defenseman Kevin Korchinski. "We’ve got to bear down and maybe not put it into words. Let our actions do the talking."

Petr Mrazek had 30 stops for Chicago.

"We’ve had some games where we’ve had maybe more chances and more shots than the other team but maybe not the quality, but tonight I think we had the quality as well," said Chicago coach Luke Richardson. "I don’t know if I’ve ever seen six breakaways in a game and zero on the score clock."

It was the 20th career shutout and second this season for Markstrom, who improved to 14-13-2 as Calgary finished a 2-4-0 homestand.

CALGARY, CANADA - JANUARY 27: Jonathan Huberdeau #10 of the Calgary Flames chases the puck against MacKenzie Entwistle #58 of the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period of an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on January 27, 2024 in Calgary, Alber Expand

"Obviously you want to put on a better performance for your goalie, but he was dialed in tonight and he played an outstanding game," said Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson. "Sometimes you need your goalie to steal a game and today was a perfect example of that."

Calgary broke through when its 30th-ranked power play cashed in at 15:55 of the second.

Lindholm set up Yegor Sharangovich in front, whose one-timer was blocked by defenseman Jarred Tinordi. But the puck caromed right to Lindholm at the side of an open net and he fired it in for his ninth goal of the season with Mrazek trapped out of position.

That ended a 15-game goal drought for Lindholm, who was selected by the NHL as Calgary’s representative for the upcoming All-Star Game. It was just his second goal in the last 25 games.

"It’s been a while, I’ve had a lot of chances, just haven’t been able to put them in. So it’s always nice to score again and also to help the team win," Lindholm said.

Two years removed from scoring 42 goals, Lindholm — who is a pending unrestricted free agent — has just nine goals through 49 games.

Chicago had a wide edge in the quality of chances, with Markstrom turning aside five breakaways in the first 40 minutes.

"It’s obviously really frustrating when you do get looks and the puck’s not going in," said Chicago forward Taylor Raddysh. "At the end of the day you have to bear down on a couple of them. As a whole group we need to find that extra little jump or step to be able to bang one home and get one by the goalie."

The Flames announced left wing A.J. Greer will be out eight weeks with a broken foot sustained in Thursday night’s loss to Columbus.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Return from the All-Star break to host Minnesota on Feb. 7 in the opener of a five-game homestand.

Flames: Play at Boston on Feb. 6 in their first game after the break, starting a four-game trip.