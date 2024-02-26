Expand / Collapse search
Live Updates: The NFL Combine starts Tuesday with Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus speaking on Day 1

By Chris Kwiecinski
Updated February 27, 2024 4:56AM
Bears
Bears OC Shane Waldron explains how the NFL Combine informs his draft evaluations

When Shane Waldron begins evaluating players in the pre-NFL Draft process, he's already has their resume. That's the on-field tape. What Waldron is excited to do is meet the person behind the player.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The NFL Combine kicks off Tuesday, as coaches and general managers speak to the media about their upcoming week.

Below is a live blog that you can follow along with as the first day of the NFL Combine commences. Mobile users click HERE.

The NFL Combine is an all-week event in Indianapolis held in Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts.

College football players handpicked by the NFL will have a chance to boost their draft stock in hopes of being selected higher in the 2024 NFL Draft.

All eyes are on the Bears, who can dictate how the draft operates by virtue of the franchise holding the No. 1 overall pick in the draft due to a trade with the Carolina Panthers last March.

The combine will be the first foray into the biggest decision the Bears will make as a franchise in arguably the team's history: Draft a quarterback, or keep Justin Fields? It'll be a decision that will reverberate for years.

